This clearly shows the importance of having a completely indigenous social/information media ecosystem, otherwise, information will be weaponized and used against target governments through outright lying and dis-informing.



The West has been crying and taking many precautions to prevent fake news in their own countries; and these are established systems like that of the US, and even they feel vulnerable to fake news, hate-speech, and misinformation. Google recently hired an additional 10.000 censors to check the online content and comments on various platforms, including Youtube.



Facebook has generated special algorithms to sort out pro-Russian and anti-US regime accounts, images, videos, and delete them.



These measures are designed to protect their own system, regime, and social stability.



Yet, when it comes to developing and economically weak countries with little capacity to establish well-functioning censorship and control, freedom of hate speech and social division is encouraged by the same people that are very sensitive to protect their own regimes and systems.



This is to such an extent that a traditionally terrorist ideology exporting theocratic dictatorship such as Saudi Arabia comes to teach others how to manage their own affairs and uses social media manipulation to mobilize people against target governments and destabilize them.



It is a men eat men world out there. In global system, one is either predator, or prey.

