"A commercial kitchen is no place for a woman"

Asad Aamir, Marcel's sous chef, says: "Men in positions of power are likely to breach professional conduct to pollute the workspace for women."

The reason? Khana raat ko bikta hai



Arooj and Maha believe that in order to excel in the field and move beyond the discrimination, women need to make their own luck. "How women are treated in the kitchen has a lot to do with how they deal with pressure. It's about being able to hold your own."

"We need to take into account when a restaurant is built there aren’t separate changing rooms or lockers for men and women. This may seem trivial but these are considerations that need to be understood," says Faheem Jaffer of Cote Rotie