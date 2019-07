the rankings are dependent on which metrics are used

We’ll take a look at a few of those different metrics to see how the world’s largest airlines stack up against the competition

Revenue Passenger-Kilometers (RPKs)

1. American Airlines (324 billion RPKs)





2. Delta Air Lines (316 billion RPKs)







3. United Airlines (311 billion RPKs)







4. Emirates (289 billion RPKs)







5. Southwest Airlines (208 billion RPKs)







6. China Southern (177 billion RPKs)









7. Ryanair (157 billion RPKs)







8. Lufthansa (152 billion RPKs)









9. China Eastern Airlines (151 billion RPKs)







10. Air China (147 billion RPKs)

Fleet

American Airlines (950 aircraft) Delta Air Lines (850 aircraft) United Airlines (745 aircraft) Southwest Airlines (697 aircraft) China Southern (545 aircraft) China Eastern (486 aircraft) Ryanair (413 aircraft) Air China (392 aircraft) FedEx Express (371 aircraft) Turkish Airlines (329 aircraft)

Routes Served