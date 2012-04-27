What's new

There’s a ‘huge amount of money’ returning to China in the IPO space, investor says

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,312
1
60,046
Country
China
Location
China
There’s a ‘huge amount of money’ returning to China in the IPO space, investor says
PUBLISHED TUE, SEP 8 202012:34 AM EDTUPDATED TUE,
SEP 8 202012:34 AM EDT

KEY POINTS
  • As tensions mount between Washington and Beijing ahead of the U.S. presidential elections in November, Stonehorn Global Partners’ Sam Le Cornu sees more Chinese firms returning home.
  • Le Cornu told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Monday that there’s “a huge amount of money” returning to China in the IPO space.
  • Major firms that have found their way back to China through secondary listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange, following listings in the U.S., include: Alibaba, JD.com as well as NetEase.
SINGAPORE — As tensions mount between Washington and Beijing ahead of the U.S. presidential elections in November, Stonehorn Global Partners’ Sam Le Cornu sees more Chinese firms returning home.

“There’s a huge amount of money coming back home in terms of the IPO space,” Le Cornu, who is CEO & co-founder of the firm, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Monday.


On Monday, Hong Kong-listed shares of China’s largest chip manufacturer Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) plunged more then 20% following reports that the Trump administration is considering imposing export restrictions on the firm.

Le Cornu sees potential investment opportunities in this environment, telling CNBC that the return of Chinese firms is “a huge shot in the arm” in terms of positive sentiment for the Hong Kong stock exchange as well as brokers such as China International Capital Corporation that have been “getting in” on the IPOs in roles such as underwriting.

“There’s money to be made when looking at this activity,” he said, adding that it’s “not one-way in terms of negative sentiment.”
For his part, Le Cornu said his firm is positioned for more listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen on the mainland as well as Hong Kong.

“I think the second half of the year will see an increase ... in these IPOs,” the investor said.

Major firms that have found their way back to China through secondary listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange, following listings in the U.S., include: Alibaba, JD.com as well as NetEase.
“The trend is more companies coming home,” Le Cornu said, adding that he expects “a lot more” to follow in the footsteps of JD.com and Alibaba in returning to list in China.
‘Big’ but ‘good’ changes to Hang Seng index
On Monday, tech companies like Alibaba and Xiaomi replaced firms such as Sino Land and Want Want in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index. Le Cornu described the tweaks as “big” but “good.”

“It certainly changes (the Hang Seng index) from being very much financial heavy,” he said. Pointing to Xiaomi’s index weighting of about 2.6%, Le Cornu said that “puts it ahead” of Bank of China and just behind Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

“The Hang Seng index has been traditionally ... old economy and bank heavy, the investor said. “This will certainly be interesting in terms of the HSI changes.”

That comes as U.S. President Donald Trump’s rhetoric “is getting harsher and harsher” ahead of the election, he said.


 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
20,693
23
15,399
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.reuters.com

Chinese firms flood into U.S. IPOs despite delisting threat

The U.S. government is threatening to delist Chinese companies that do not meet U.S. accounting standards, but mainland firms are rushing to offer their shares on New York exchanges, sometimes in blockbuster deals.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
Chinese firms flood into U.S. IPOs despite delisting threat

AUGUST 13, 2020
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The U.S. government is threatening to delist Chinese companies that do not meet U.S. accounting standards, but mainland firms are rushing to offer their shares on New York exchanges, sometimes in blockbuster deals.


Despite the threat and rising U.S.-China tensions, the allure of a valuation on the world’s deepest stock market makes the risk of eventual delisting manageable, while financial-technology companies find the regulatory burden of a U.S. listing lighter than that in mainland China or Hong Kong, companies, advisers and investors say.

“In the immediate term, I don’t see this impacting views of the U.S. markets as a strong choice of listing venue,” said Jason Elder, a Hong Kong based partner at law firm Mayer Brown.

So far this year, Chinese companies have raised $5.23 billion in U.S. initial public offerings, more than double the $2.46 billion for the same period last year, Refinitiv data show.

Property management company KE Holdings BEKE.N, backed by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) and Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), raised $2.12 billion in its U.S. listing on Thursday, the 18th Chinese firm to list there this year.


The pricing for KE, widely known as Beike, came just three days after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Chinese companies that do not comply with U.S. accounting standards would be delisted at the end of 2021.

CEO Stanley Peng told Reuters on Thursday Beike had planned to list for two years and saw the delisting threat as minimal.

Beike will be followed by Xpeng, an electronic-vehicle maker, which has filed for an IPO. Lufax, an online wealth-management firm, has lodged a confidential application for a U.S. listing, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

A Hong Kong asset manager who bought into Beike and Li Auto Inc’s LI.O $1.1 billion IPO two weeks ago said U.S.-China tensions have not whetted his appetite.

“The only things that are going to make me worried are when U.S. pension funds are prohibited from investing in Chinese IPOs or when China and the U.S. engage in conflict,” said the fund manager, who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.


Financial advisers to listing candidates said some companies were not being deterred from U.S. listings because the rules have yet to be implemented and there is the potential for “co-auditing” in the United States.

In a potential concession, the auditing can be performed by a U.S. parent company of the China-based affiliate tasked with auditing the Chinese firm. Still, new companies would have to comply immediately, officials said over the weekend.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Huge amount of money laundered, CPD claims Bangladesh Defence Forum 1
volatile Here’s how Indian call centers scam foreigners and make huge amount of money World Affairs 5
C Shady story of migratio: Huge amount of money laundered while migrating Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
PaklovesTurkiye Journalist Shaheen Sehbai: George Soros in late 90s offered IK a huge amount only if he would.... Pakistani Siasat 14
onebyone Huge amounts of methane leaking from U.S. oil fields, study shows World Affairs 2
Homo Sapiens Indian illegal fishing trawlers by hundreds encroaching on Bangladeshi water, stealing huge amount o Bangladesh Defence Forum 26
Zibago Federal government releases huge amount of funds for water and power projects across Pakistan Pakistan Economy 0
Austin Powers formerly Saudi Arabia backed Army of Islam handed huge amount of weapons to Russia backed SAA Middle East & Africa 1
Bagheera How did South Asian become nuclear power without allocating huge amount of resources? World Affairs 7
W Huge amount being spent on Balochistan projects: Shahbaz Social & Current Events 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top