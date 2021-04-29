There was such a sense of camaraderie between Indian and Pak posters

A few days ago - there was a sense of camaraderie between Indian and Pak posters which I haven't seen. From cricketers in Pak on social media to many members like @Imran Khan @Musings @Iltutmish @Indus Pakistan looked at the Covid crisis in India from a humanitarian perspective and rose above differences.
Thanks to multiple Chinese posters now gloating and enjoying the current state of the crisis in India to score cheap points on the dead bodies of Indian citizens (because of a virus that originated and was spread because of the CCP), at least Indian posters must not forget that when it mattered, the average Pakistani stood by us. There might be a few expections, but by and large this is true. For that we should always be thankful.
