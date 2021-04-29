There was such a sense of camaraderie between Indian and Pak posters

Imran Khan said: i feel so many chinese member did not show any mercy on situation in india . it seems we have different values of life and death in south asia and china dear . Click to expand...

China's population centres are wayyy far from India....Distance matters when it comes to evoking concerns among the population of another nation....and the racial difference on both side of the Himalayas is huge...partly influenced by the Himalayan disease border... (pure South Asians donot feel comfortable living above 2,000 metres in height) while pure Mongoloids donot come down lower than 1600 metres due to the low immunity to diseases prevalent in subcontinent......and Pakistani culture even if not identical is for the most part recognizable for majority of Indians....major Pakistani population centres are also below 500 kms from many major population centres of India, beating inter-city distances within India in many casesMany might might try to insinuate that Mongoloids may have lower empathy towards other human beings..But I donot think that's the case...When the Iranian conjoined twins lost their battle during surgery in 2003, Singaporean Chinese were crying inconsolably on the streets....we all saw those pictures on TVThe bigger problem is China is under the sway of Legalism. And worship of the State precedes everything, even if that means sensitivity towards fellow man's suffering is disregarded.....This is much different than Confucianism which takes a much kinder, balanced approach towards inter-human relationships