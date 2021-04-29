What's new

There was such a sense of camaraderie between Indian and Pak posters

A few days ago - there was a sense of camaraderie between Indian and Pak posters which I haven't seen. From cricketers in Pak on social media to many members like @Imran Khan @Musings @Iltutmish @Indus Pakistan looked at the Covid crisis in India from a humanitarian perspective and rose above differences.

Thanks to multiple Chinese posters now gloating and enjoying the current state of the crisis in India to score cheap points on the dead bodies of Indian citizens (because of a virus that originated and was spread because of the CCP), at least Indian posters must not forget that when it mattered, the average Pakistani stood by us. There might be a few expections, but by and large this is true. For that we should always be thankful.
 
Ha, things are OK in Bom. Nowhere near as bad as in the North. Just that it's super depressing being stuck at home and being bombarded with forwards and messages on how bad things are in many parts of the country.
 
Chinese see us as both a foreign people and an enemy...So our misfortune won't tug at their heart strings ...probably the Chinese would react differently if Vietnam came down with a catastrophe (may it never come to pass)


Pakistanis see us as cousins (may be not brothers but enough adjacency) and enemy...Our misfortune would be too much for them to ignore.......................for heaven's sake, we enjoy their songs and they our movies.....I wonder where there is so much cultural crossover between two bitter enemies


This is how I feel
 
i feel so many chinese member did not show any mercy on situation in india . it seems we have different values of life and death in south asia and china dear .
 
I thought you left PDF?
well there is different parts of Pakistan with different cultural philosophies.

surely a lot of punjab's culture is based on India's culture and also majority of sindh. It is very different to the west of Pakistan.

Innocent human life is Innocent human life.
 
Last edited:
By North it's mostly around Delhi ncr situation is bad, my friend works in Noida he told in Western UP situation was bad at the start but after Railways started running oxygen express bringing In oxygen from industrial plants in jharkhand situation has improved quite a bit over here.
 
Nah, would hardly post here though. Now that I am stuck at home for a while there is only so much Netflix one can watch.
INS_Vikramaditya said:
By North it's mostly around Delhi ncr situation is bad, my friend works in Noida he told in Western UP situation was bad at the start but after Railways started running oxygen express bringing In oxygen from industrial plants in jharkhand situation has improved quite a bit over here.
Click to expand...
That's good to hear.
 
China's population centres are wayyy far from India....Distance matters when it comes to evoking concerns among the population of another nation....and the racial difference on both side of the Himalayas is huge...partly influenced by the Himalayan disease border... (pure South Asians donot feel comfortable living above 2,000 metres in height) while pure Mongoloids donot come down lower than 1600 metres due to the low immunity to diseases prevalent in subcontinent......

and Pakistani culture even if not identical is for the most part recognizable for majority of Indians....major Pakistani population centres are also below 500 kms from many major population centres of India, beating inter-city distances within India in many cases

Many might might try to insinuate that Mongoloids may have lower empathy towards other human beings..But I donot think that's the case...When the Iranian conjoined twins lost their battle during surgery in 2003, Singaporean Chinese were crying inconsolably on the streets....we all saw those pictures on TV

The bigger problem is China is under the sway of Legalism. And worship of the State precedes everything, even if that means sensitivity towards fellow man's suffering is disregarded.....This is much different than Confucianism which takes a much kinder, balanced approach towards inter-human relationships
 
It is because their lives had never been treated as valuable in china . Had you seen the videoes of how Chinese police treat them when there was a corona in China? Worse than animals. Now they are bragging here that India has no oxygen. We do not lock people to die in the homes inspite worse situation. They had always been treated like animals by their regime. When Japan attacked them in Nanking, their army ran away leaving their citizens on mercy of Japanes, who oppress them in worst manner. Mao ran 4 lest csmpsign in which 40 million people died. When the people are treated like this for generations, they become like what Chines are today. I think, basically they are very good people. If they enjoy freedom and democracy like subcontinent people, they will come out to be very nice human beings.
 
Last edited:
It's good to have such threads too. We are bashing each other 24/7 and all we get is a bad mood out of this. We share history together, the same rulers, the same colonizer and we speak the same language (the differences and conflicts are for another thread).

China is a nihilistic culture now (it had an amazing culture in pre-communist times) and people are not "warm" like in IN, PK or BD. You can check video footage on YouTube on how the average Chinese behaves when a fellow citizen is in need. That's shocking!

India and Pakistan don't act like real enemies, it's more a "frenemy" kind of relationship. We randomly shell our border in Kashmir and curse each other but nobody wants a major conflict.
 
Exactly this is why I keep quitting PDF from time to time...the toll on mental health becomes too much....................................the moment bad mental health due to the tone in the forum affects your real world relationships, that's the time to quit
 
