There was a Battle of Nanking but no “Nanking Massacre”

denel

denel

SpaceMan18 said:
With this logic then there is no Tiananmen Square Massacre then
Absolutely, if history is to be revised, then let us get both sides.

Especially after reading Mao's collusion with the Japanese, we have to revisit any claims being made.

u.osu.edu

Truth of Mao Zedong’s Collusion with the Japanese Army (1)

Here’s a paper by the Japanese author of the book discussed in yesterday’s post–Han Meng <han_meng@hotmail.com> Source: Discuss Japan (5/17/16) Mao Zedong, Founding Father o…
u.osu.edu u.osu.edu
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

denel said:
Absolutely, if history is to be revised, then let us get both sides.

Especially after reading Mao's collusion with the Japanese, we have to revisit any claims being made.

u.osu.edu

Truth of Mao Zedong’s Collusion with the Japanese Army (1)

Here’s a paper by the Japanese author of the book discussed in yesterday’s post–Han Meng <han_meng@hotmail.com> Source: Discuss Japan (5/17/16) Mao Zedong, Founding Father o…
u.osu.edu u.osu.edu
Eh Mao is evil , the Japanese specifically were also brutal which is well known and proven by images
 
denel

denel

SpaceMan18 said:
Eh Mao is evil , the Japanese specifically were also brutal which is well known and proven by images
We need to see openly both side view points not just one from historical narrative.

We are not suggesting anything on Mao or Japanese - everyone knows how brutal Japanese were. My uncle was in Burma and survived the Japanese onslaught on Rangoon. But history is always written by the victors.
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

SpaceMan18 said:
With this logic then there is no Tiananmen Square Massacre then
Both western manipulated massacres,the violence at Tiananmen square was started by CIA trained terrorist like agents that piked soldiers ,than pla later responded.
The nanking massacre is 70-80's new ccp political line,adopted from chiang kai sek era propaganda devicid with western agents Rabe-Bates and Tembirley. Both serve to further western interest ,one to divert blame for genocide of Japanese civilians by US military be it nukes or dropping napalm without any consideration of civilians and the other to vilify china.

Anyone with decent head on shoulder and with any knowledge about Japanese military would know,IJA was even more regimented and fought for honor than current Japanese military and expecting them to started raping and murdering indiscriminately is absolutely weird notion,there's simply no reliable proof .
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

denel said:
We need to see openly both side view points not just one from historical narrative.

We are not suggesting anything on Mao or Japanese - everyone knows how brutal Japanese were. My uncle was in Burma and survived the Japanese onslaught on Rangoon. But history is always written by the victors.
True , Nanking did happen however and images show it too
 
waz

waz

denel

denel

waz said:
There's numerous historical eye witness testimonies from Europeans who were trapped in the city when it fell to the Japanese. There massacre did happen, if anything it was understated.
My entire elder generation fought against them in the BIA, and my own grandfather said he never came across a more brutal savage than the Japanese Imperial solider.
Yes indeed, my uncle walked for over 1 year as MIA towards India - he told us only 200 survived in the 60,000 that trekked. Many in the Japanese units were Koreans - a fact most people will not know. My late aunt said they had considered him dead.
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

Leishangthem said:
Both western manipulated massacres,the violence at Tiananmen square was started by CIA trained terrorist like agents ,than pla later responded.
The nanking massacre is 70-80's new ccp political line,adopted from chiang kai sek era propaganda decided with western agents Rabe-Bates and Tembirley. Both serve to further western interest ,one to divert blame for genocide of Japanese civilians by US military be it nukes or dropping napalm without any consideration of civilians.

Anyone with decent head on shoulder and with any knowledge about Japanese military would know,IJA was even more regimented and fought for honor than current Japanese military and expecting them to started raping and murdering indiscriminately is absolutely weird notion,there's simply no reliable proof .
CIA doesn't need to destroy China the CCP is more than enough lol , plus Chiang Kai Sek even if he ruled China he wouldn't be too close with the Americans either
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

waz said:
There's numerous historical eye witness testimonies from Europeans who were trapped in the city when it fell to the Japanese. There massacre did happen, if anything it was understated.
My entire elder generation fought against them in the BIA, and my own grandfather said he never came across a more brutal savage than the Japanese Imperial solider.
No,that wrong,the Europeans -Bates-timperley-rabe testified that they personally never seen any massacre or rape themselves,they all apparently "heard" ,just like US agents hears about forced labour in Xinjiang without personally ever witnessing any forced labour.And those 3 are the orchestrator of the nanking massacre. Imagine a massacre preached by a group of people who themselves personally never seen a single person being massacred?
 
denel

denel

waz said:
There's numerous historical eye witness testimonies from Europeans who were trapped in the city when it fell to the Japanese. There massacre did happen, if anything it was understated.
My entire elder generation fought against them in the BIA, and my own grandfather said he never came across a more brutal savage than the Japanese Imperial solider.
Unfortunately uncle is deceased; I will see if i cannot find anything from his books to see which unit he was in. There was a south african contigent based out of rangoon. I still have his kukri he had from his burma visit. He then was moved to North Africa and fought at El Elamein.
 
