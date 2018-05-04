There Should Be No Objections If Imran Khan Launches His Sons Into Pakistan Politics. !

The recent story so far, ZAB brings his daughter BB to run his party, she proves to be a good wife and shares her fortunes with her husband who serves Pakistan by charging only 10% fees....eventually takes over the reign of power, before his shelf life expires, he puts his unknown gender next of kin Biloo in charge....and now his young daughter is also preparing to share the slice of the cake.

On the other side, NS brings his brother SS to share the stage who obliges by throwing in his own son Hamza to scoff some of the cream. Nawas Sharif's own sons are not exactly a sight for sore eyes so enter the glamorous naraz, nakam and nalyaq Nani....imitating Benazir, she likewise throws in her Captain to do the Mujra side of her politics.

Not to be outdone now we are witnessing that Bah Bah Yousaf Gillanis cartoons are running the show in Multan.

This is the only acceptable version of democracy by these corrupt politicians who are playing musical chairs with our nation....

It's also said that Imran Khan is PTI and vice versa....so in future if IK decides to bring his sons into politics and lead the PTI....no one should complain and accept it as a norm of politics in Pakistan.