There Should Be No Objections If Imran Khan Launches His Sons Into Pakistan Politics. !

The recent story so far, ZAB brings his daughter BB to run his party, she proves to be a good wife and shares her fortunes with her husband who serves Pakistan by charging only 10% fees....eventually takes over the reign of power, before his shelf life expires, he puts his unknown gender next of kin Biloo in charge....and now his young daughter is also preparing to share the slice of the cake.
On the other side, NS brings his brother SS to share the stage who obliges by throwing in his own son Hamza to scoff some of the cream. Nawas Sharif's own sons are not exactly a sight for sore eyes so enter the glamorous naraz, nakam and nalyaq Nani....imitating Benazir, she likewise throws in her Captain to do the Mujra side of her politics.
Not to be outdone now we are witnessing that Bah Bah Yousaf Gillanis cartoons are running the show in Multan.
This is the only acceptable version of democracy by these corrupt politicians who are playing musical chairs with our nation....
It's also said that Imran Khan is PTI and vice versa....so in future if IK decides to bring his sons into politics and lead the PTI....no one should complain and accept it as a norm of politics in Pakistan.
 
If he launch his son, then see the backlash.... plus its too late to launch his son. I doubt they even speak Urdu.
 
Hahahaha. I can see Imran Khan launching his son on the democratic trail with the slogan "the best revenge is democracy" with the curtain rising and lights shine on Suleyman Khan.

Ps. In India the Gandhi's have so far notched three generations. At this rate a future PM of India is swimming about in Gandhi Juniors man sacks !!!
 
I doubt anyone put this idea in IK mind. Plus Jamima has very bad experience living in Pakistan. She will be another hurdle. But, I never seen any of his son in any public meeting. PTI future seems bleak after Imran Khan. Rest of parties saved through dynastic politics.
 
This offers a opportunity a nurture a genunie new generation of leaders for tomorrow. People like Hammad Azhar display potential.
 
But PTI has two best candidates , Hammad and Murad Saeed. I am afraid PTI may divide into PTI KPK and PTI Punjab when come to leadership after IK.
 
I hope Imran khan doesn’t bring his sons into politics, and promotes on merit. One candidate that should be given more of an opportunity to grow in the party is Shehryar Khan Afridi. (I don’t know this person personally, I’m just basing my opinion on the work he seems to be doing)

An additional factor is the need to build decent relation with Afghanistan, and considering his background, he may be able to connect with them on personal terms which is how they do diplomacy. His surname also hold significance, due to the Martial history of his ancestors.

This is why he should be given more opportunities and his management style honed. He also has the human touch, which many will appreciate.

 
Then what will be the difference between naya pakistan and same old same old pakistan? Just educate the masses that a matric pass MNA will not solve their problems.A leader with good knowledge,moral values and ball of steel will with all due respect.
 
The tragedy is in naya Pakistan, you can't dish out new brains to every individual.
What's cure of people who will put their own lives on line for a plate of Biryani.
1606584814832.png
 
Brother, this is where I see the problem with Pakistan in general, don't we have anyone capable enough without a famous last name to take us forward.
History is the witness that a smart, and capable father was never a guarantee of a capable son. Many empires were lost due to the incompetence of the sons, who couldn't live up to the caliber of their fathers.
 
There's a saying in Urdu....''Jesey Zabha karney waley....wesey hi khaney waley''...roughly translated, condemned rulers are meant to rule condemned people.
Take Zardai clan for example, what have they ever done for people of Sindh... people of Thar were suffering and dying like in sub-Saharan states..... yet they turn up at their rallies and consider Bhutto as immortal.
When you have such illiterate at your disposal, why would these elite give up on the cookie jar.
We need something of a bloody revolution to eliminate these elites and the disgusting fat body Maulanas with same sword.
 
True there will be huge backlash and propaganda and tbh they are above all this they have more knowledge than Mariyama and Billo Combined tbh
Ideal choice will be someone who isnt his Kin family politics shouldnt be encouraged just bring someone in from youth... I would say someone who has support of not just PTI but also small parties of Pakistan... someone who has good relations with Shaheer Sialvi will be ideal as he has backing of right wing molvis but himself isnt that much right wing
 
