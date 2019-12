There can never be peace with hinduvta mentality. We as muslims can never accept caste system nor be at peace with such country.

The survival of Pakistan is in turning hinduvta India into ruins. We need to use any means necessary to turn one India into smaller states.

We need to support openly all muslims in India in UN. We need to help them overtly and covertly. Let's fight the enemy in west in Indian terrain. India is big country huge battle field lots of loopholes greed poverty and self vanity.

Opportunity is right let's hurt em and let them scream. They will scream wether we do something or not. They will inflict pain on themselves and blame us anyways so why not ram ki ganga meli kerian when ram's bhagat are doing it anyways.

