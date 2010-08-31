beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
There is no wildlife in China its a wasteland ???
There is no wildlife in China its a wasteland ??? So this video came about after I was challenged by an idiot in the comments section who claimed that "there's no wildlife in China, its a wasteland". Anyway I headed over the road at 4:30 am one morning to go and see exactly how much wildlife there was. Actually it was a real cool experience and it was nice to see China waking up and all the wetlands coming to life.