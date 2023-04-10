There is No Power on Earth That can Undo Pakistan

23rd March marks an important day in the history of Pakistan, as it is the day when the historic Lahore Resolution was passed in 1940. This day is celebrated as Pakistan Day, also called Resolution Day, and is celebrated as a national holiday in the country. The day is marked by parades, flag-raising ceremonies, and other events that celebrate the country's independence and its rich cultural heritage.
Like the whole country, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Pakistan Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotism. The day begins with a flag-raising ceremony, in which the national flag is hoisted on public buildings and private homes. The national anthem is played, and people sing patriotic songs and recite poems in praise of the country.
On this Resolution Day’s celebration in the Holy month of Ramazan, on March 23, 2023, 1AK Brigade organized a wonderful event on Kashmir Monument, Muzaffarabad for the shinning stars of Army Public School (APS), Muzaffarabad. The purpose of conducting this event was to spread awareness about the Resolution Day, the importance of Kashmir on the map of Pakistan, and Kashmir’s struggle for independence to the young natives of Kashmir, who are no doubt our bright future. The secondary purpose was to show them different weapons and their uses, and the techniques and strategies which Pakistan Army opts to deal with any unseen situation.
Pakistan Army has made significant contributions to the development and security of AJK. The army has been instrumental in maintaining peace and stability in the region, particularly during times of heightened tension with India. The army has also played a key role in providing relief and assistance to the people of AJK during natural disasters and emergencies.
1AK Brigade is a reflection of untiring efforts of Pakistan Army in AJK.
The event started with a Guard of Honor ceremony, in which Commander 1AK, Brigadier Ameer Nawaz gave tribute to the martyrs belonging to Azad Kashmir and other regions of Pakistan, who have given their lives for us. After the Guard of Honor, students were asked to check different stalls. They were shown tanks which were used in early morning’s Guard of Honor ceremony, held in the airport area of Muzaffarabad. On the second stall, they checked the communication system which is used in war areas. A proper briefing was given to the students about walky-talky and communication exchange system that works with it. On the rest of stalls, different rifles and guns were displayed with a detailed briefing, and the students held them in their hands and practiced them too.
In the second phase of the event, the students visited the gallery of Kashmir Monument, where the photos of martyrs with their brief introduction were displayed. At the base of the monument, there is a commemorative plaque that lists the names of the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the defense of their motherland. The names are etched in gold, and the plaque is decorated with a beautiful garden that is maintained by Pakistan Army. Students were asked to read about the martyrs. A golden book has been placed there too which is about the legends of Kashmir. It’s really a precious treasure for the natives of Kashmir to have the history of martyrs with them. This monument is looked after by 1AK Brigade. The young Kashmiri students were inspired by their legends.
In the third and final phase, Commander Brigadier Ameer Nawaz addressed the little students. He told them in detail about the purpose and significance of weapons and considering the interest of students, he promised to organize another event to learn more about operating the weapons.
Talking about the Kashmir Monument, he said, “With respect to the Resolution Day’s significance, all of you must be well aware about your history, and your legends who started their struggle and after October 24, 1947, when Azad Jammu and Kashmir got freedom and appeared on the map of the world being a state associated with Pakistan, the struggle of these legends continued. This Kashmir Monument is a testament to the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination. The monument is a symbol of the resilience and determination of the Kashmiri people, and a tribute to the brave soldiers who have fought to defend the region against Indian aggression. You can see here the structure of this monument that indicates all three parts that are associated with Kashmir. You can see here the Walls of Sacrifices in the first part, with the names of the martyrs of four provinces, including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan. The Frame of Obligations has quotes of Quaid-i-Azam, Kashmiri leaders, and Muslim world's leaders about Kashmir inscribed on them. Read these words, rather absorb these words and struggle for your best future, for the future of Pakistan. The third part, which is the Final Destination, features a grand metallic map of Pakistan with a maple leaf at its center, reflecting the importance of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan. Always keep Quid-i-Azam’s words in your mind, “Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and no nation can allow its jugular vein to be held by the enemy”. You are our jugular vein. We can never exist without you. So keep your morale high and work hard.”
His words motivated everyone. The welcoming environment provided by 1AK Brigade must be highly appreciated. They are the men who represent care and concern of Pakistan Army for the households of Kashmir in true spirit, which has made our lives different than the people living across the River Neelum.
Pakistan Army Zindabad,
Pakistan Paindabad!
