There is No Power on Earth That can Undo Pakistan

Well the session was for 3 days



23rd march is actually a republic day same as india have on 26th January

The day Pakistan got it's 1st constitution and become a republic of Pakistan from dominion of Pakistan

We became sovereign and queen was no longer our head of state.



Later on military abrogated the constitution and hijacked this day

Naming it Pakistan day to fool the public

Nothing about constitution

Now it's all about military showing it's toys

Ab to youthion ne woh bhi khtm krwa di🤣





Military never respected constitution and they have always altered history to fool the public