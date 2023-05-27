What's new

‘There is no other China, there is only one China’: Nvidia CEO warns of ‘enormous damage’ to US tech if China chip war escalates

‘There is no other China, there is only one China’: Nvidia CEO warns of ‘enormous damage’ to US tech if China chip war escalates​

Published: May 24, 2023 at 9:37 a.m. ET

Jensen Huang of Nvidia says the U.S. doesn’t have a “contingency” if it loses the China market for chips

That’s Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang, who said he sees the potential for “enormous damage” to U.S. companies if the chip war with China escalates.

He made the comments in a recent interview with the Financial Times, cautioning lawmakers to think about the implications of further Chinese trade restrictions.

“If we are deprived of the Chinese market, we don’t have a contingency for that,” he said in the FT interview. “There is no other China, there is only one China.”

In Huang’s view, the U.S. would be “swimming in fabs” — the plants where chips are made — if the company loses the Chinese market, which would cause its capacity needs to fall by a third. “If they’re not thoughtful on regulations, they will hurt the tech industry,” he said of U.S. policymakers.

There’s the threat that China will move to build more chips itself if it can’t buy from U.S. companies. Companies in China are already starting to make chips that challenge Nvidia’s NVDA, +2.54%, according to the report.

The interview occurred just before Chinese regulators announced the results of a cybersecurity review into Micron Technology Inc. MU, +6.21% Sunday. Micron failed the review, and China ordered critical information infrastructure operators in the country to stop using the company’s products.

Nvidia itself has been impacted by chip-war fallout, disclosing in August that the U.S. government imposed a new license requirement for future exports to China and Hong Kong that would affect the company’s A100 and H100 integrated circuits. The move effectively restricted Nvidia’s data-center business in China.

Huang could share more about the China chip wars after the close of trading Wednesday, as Nvidia is due to report its fiscal first-quarter results. Investors will be keenly focused on the opportunities ahead of Nvidia in artificial intelligence; shares of the chip maker have surged 110% so far in 2023, with the rally fueled in part by optimism about AI and Nvidia’s role in helping companies train AI applications.

www.marketwatch.com

nothing will happen.. these corporate America ceos just are blinded by money and don't understand that they are the ones being robbed by the CPC. they will make all these dire predictions. The world can live without china.
 
nothing will happen.. these corporate America ceos just are blinded by money and don't understand that they are the ones being robbed by the CPC. they will make all these dire predictions. The world can live without china.
The world can definitely live without the one and only one slum supa pawa indeed. China, I am not sure, unless one is delusional.
 
The world can definitely live without the one and only one slum supa pawa indeed. China, I am not sure, unless one is delusional.
He he.. getting into calling names.. signs that you are reconciled to bitter truth but can’t do much about it.
 
China visit by chipmaker Nvidia chief Huang looms​

Top News | Staff reporter and Agencies 1 Jun 2023

Jensen Huang in Taipei. AFP
Jensen Huang in Taipei. AFP​
Jensen Huang, cofounder and chief executive of US chipmaker Nvidia, is said to be planning to go to China in the coming week as Tesla's Elon Musk and JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon continue their visit.

Mainland media reported Huang's upcoming visit as the chipmaker's market valuation fleetingly passed the US$1 trillion (HK$7.8 trillion) mark. Huang has just visited Taiwan. Huang will visit some distributors, a Nvidia spokesman in the mainland said.

In Taipei, Huang said China's ability to catch up in chipmaking should not be underestimated, as the country will use the opportunity to foster its local graphics processing unit start-ups.

This comes as the chip war between China and the US escalates, following Beijing's limit on the chip sales of US semiconductor manufacturer Micron to key industries in the country.

And Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen announced their policy support for the development of artificial intelligence in chipmaking, infrastructure and robots last week, indicating that the country is striving to play catch-up in the field.

Musk has met with foreign minister Qin Gang as well as commerce minister Wang Wentao and has dined with Zeng Yuqun, chairman of top battery supplier CATL, since landing in Beijing on Tuesday.

Little is known of their discussions. The industry ministry has only said Musk and its head Jin Zhuanglong exchanged views about the development of EVs and connected cars.

Musk's first visit to China in three years comes as Tesla faces intensifying competition from Chinese-made EVs, as well as uncertainty about expansion plans for its Shanghai plant which produced over 700,000 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles last year - more than half of the company's global output.

Dimon, chief executive of the largest US bank, said JP Morgan will remain committed to doing business in China even as political tensions grow.

He said that he does not foresee a decoupling between the West and China but acknowledged the situation is "becoming far more complex."

He added: "Over time there will be less trade. But it won't be a decoupling and the world will go on."

www.thestandard.com.hk

China visit by chipmaker Nvidia chief Huang looms

Jensen Huang, cofounder and chief executive of US chipmaker Nvidia, is said to be planning to go to China in the coming week as Tesla's Elon Musk and JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon continue their vis...
www.thestandard.com.hk www.thestandard.com.hk
 
Just to remind the whites and angmohs here

China is the ancestral place where Jensen Huang family originated from

And guess where the families of Murica pride and champion came from
Untitled-design-114.jpg

www.india.com

U.S. Team Beats 108 Countries to Win International Math Olympiad

U.S. Team Beats 108 Countries to Win International Math Olympiad
www.india.com www.india.com


And lots lots more in homeland where they came from
 

