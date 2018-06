There is growing concern in NATO against cyber attacks, especially from ChinaDan Arkin 19/06/2018 Contact authorprintsend to a friendA + A-sizeShare onShare onIllustration: BigstockRomania has announced that it has joined the NATO Training, Training and R & D Center in the NATO-based NATO in Tallinn, capital of Estonia. This brings to 22 the number of member states of NATO's cyber center.Domenech News: Finland has recently announced the dangers of cyber safety as a critical national area of paramount importance in national defense, while the United States continues to focus on the threat posed by cyber threats in Europe and the US. Efforts to deal with hackers based in China.NATO conducts a large-scale cyber maneuver every year to protect against cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, including communications networks and power and energy facilities, and NATO decided at the recent cyber conference in Estonia that Article 5 of the NATO Charter That the organization will initiate a "very tough response" if one or more NATO members find themselves under a severe cyber attack that could threaten critical military and civilian infrastructure.