There is evidence that Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar handed over heroin to Islamabad police: Rana Sanaullah

From 12 minutes onwards to 19 mins, Rana Sana explains how the former PM was deeply involved in this bogus case.There is evidence that Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar gave a bag of heroin to Islamabad police: Rana SanaullahFederal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says he has evidence that former prime minister Imran Khan and former accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar handed over a bag of heroin to Islamabad police for trial against him.Talking to the media in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said that in the era of PTI, first people were arrested and then cases were made but we did not arrest anyone and did not prosecute anyone directly.He further said that if anything comes out in the investigation against anyone, a case will be registered and arrest will be made by the order of the court.When asked about the heroin case against him, Rana Sanaullah said, “I have evidence that Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar handed over a bag of heroin to the Islamabad police. If the Islamabad police did not listen to them, they would file an FIR. will do.” If heroin proves to be mine, then use to, punish me.Home Minister said that Imran Khan has been threatening and blackmailing since the beginning, Imran Khan attacked Islamabad with armed groups, a case should be registered against Imran Khan.