There is evidence that Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar handed over heroin to Islamabad police: Rana Sanaullah

From 12 minutes onwards to 19 mins, Rana Sana explains how the former PM was deeply involved in this bogus case.


1657309448484.png


There is evidence that Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar gave a bag of heroin to Islamabad police: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says he has evidence that former prime minister Imran Khan and former accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar handed over a bag of heroin to Islamabad police for trial against him.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said that in the era of PTI, first people were arrested and then cases were made but we did not arrest anyone and did not prosecute anyone directly.

He further said that if anything comes out in the investigation against anyone, a case will be registered and arrest will be made by the order of the court.

When asked about the heroin case against him, Rana Sanaullah said, “I have evidence that Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar handed over a bag of heroin to the Islamabad police. If the Islamabad police did not listen to them, they would file an FIR. will do.” If heroin proves to be mine, then use to, punish me.

Home Minister said that Imran Khan has been threatening and blackmailing since the beginning, Imran Khan attacked Islamabad with armed groups, a case should be registered against Imran Khan.
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Dude, seriously I am impressed with your dedication. Tell me more about the incentives, are you paid per post, and what are the minimum daily targets? Do you get a commission on new recruits? I am willing to switch sides
 
ACCOUNTABILITY ACROSS THE BOARD FOR ANYONE INVOLVED IN CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES &

Liars.jpg
 
Black.Mamba said:
Dude, seriously I am impressed with your dedication.
Click to expand...
Unfortunately, I love politics and have been wasting four decades of my life on it.
Black.Mamba said:
are you paid per post,
Click to expand...
No dear, simply an enthusiast like all.
Black.Mamba said:
nd what are the minimum daily targets?
Click to expand...
No targets just a Jihad against I consider falsehood.
Black.Mamba said:
Do you get a commission on new recruits?
Click to expand...
Thinking of opening my own set-up, with lucrative wages. :lol:
Black.Mamba said:
I am willing to switch sides
Click to expand...
Na bhai stay way you are.

On a serious note I would recommend people just to spend a few minutes daily on politics. Its an absolute waste of time. I even recommended removing this Siasat subforum. It's a very very bad addiction.
 
Black.Mamba said:
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Dude, seriously I am impressed with your dedication. Tell me more about the incentives, are you paid per post, and what are the minimum daily targets? Do you get a commission on new recruits? I am willing to switch sides
Click to expand...
Same old shit when cant reply with logic.

"Patwari"
"Khota khor"
"biryani"
"media cell how much?"

Kuch naya lao...
 

