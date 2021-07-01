There is complete harmony between Pakistan and Afghanistan governments on this matter: DG ISPR

He mentioned that while eradicating false news, hearsay, misconceptions, and few localized issues had to be resolved with open heart to achieve the fundamental objective of peace.

The border fence across the Pakistan and Afghanistan Border was the need of the hour to regulate security, transport and trade, he said.“As per the devised mechanism under the regime regular movement of the masses is going on and it will be further enhanced with the passage of time,” he noted.“Almost 94% of the fencing process along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border has been completed whereas 71% of the Western Border with Iran has been fenced with the sole aim to regulate mobility, transport and trade of the masses across the Border,” the ISPR DG said.He mentioned that the fencing was not meant to divide the people living across the international border rather to protect them.In 2021, the security situation along the Western Border remained up challenging, he said, adding, “It has local, operational and strategic dynamics that are being addressed off and on at the concerned levels.”He added that a special operation was being conducted in North Waziristan in 2021 that resulted in restoring complete state writ on the Pakistan and Afghanistan Border.“This area had inaccessible terrain, harsh weather and difficult terrain that provided the facility of easy trespassing to terrorists across the international border. The hard terrain and tough weather conditions also halted fencing process in this area which has been completed after the completion of the Operation,” the ISPR DG told.He added that the abrupt pull out foreign forces from Afghanistan in August 2021 and the consequent situation had direct impacts on the security of Pakistan.“We are focused and the initiatives going under the Western Border regime will be completed in the stipulated time,” he said.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Does the red part not sound somehow familiar? Listen to your governments don't listen to fake news and false identity folks.