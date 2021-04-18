There is an uproar in Europe right now as we speak due to Football - European Super League proposal

Alot of people have stake in the top clubs and they want to come together and creating one super league for top rich teams and by the way this idea is backed by the giant American bank JP morgan. It is American backed project!



2 German teams were invited but they declined or just want to sit it out first and see when it comes official and jump on it. One french team was invited owned by Qatar but Qatar refused to join because it has ties to FIFA and UEFA who granted them the World Cup.



The remaining English, Italian and Spanish tops that got invited signed on the letter of intent.. 3 of the English teams are American owned, 1 is UAE owned while the remaining one is Russian owned. They all signed on the project!



The project has chosen a chairman in Florentino Perez the current Real Madrid president.



FIFA, UEFA, all football federations came out to condemn this tournement followed by government figures coming out to condemn this. It seems like it has escalated