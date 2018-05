There is a silent revolution going on in Pakistan: the rooftop solar energy revolution.

The government will pay 90 per cent of the cost of the solar equipment, with the rest shouldered by households.

The scheme is part of the Green Growth Initiative launched a year ago in Peshawar by former international cricket star Imran Khan, who is chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which governs the province.The initiative aims to boost economic development in a way that uses natural resources sustainably, by increasing uptake of clean energy and forest cover, for example.The provincial government plans to hook up at least 10 per cent of the 40 per cent of the province that is off-grid in the next three years with solar power and small-scale hydroelectric plants , said Atif Khan, provincial minister for education, energy and power.It is already setting up micro-hydro plants - which harness running water and do not require dams - in the mountainous north of the province, while off-grid households in the south will be provided with solar energy.Families will receive a