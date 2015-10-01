What's new

There is a big sale on Udemy

There is a big sale on Udemy

Udemy, Inc. is a for-profit massive open online course provider aimed at professional adults and students. It was founded in May 2010 by Eren Bali, Gagan Biyani, and Oktay Caglar.

There are a lot of great courses only going for $9.99 right now. I bought a Python course yesterday and I am loving it. If there is a course on Udemy that will be helpful for you then now is the time to buy it.


_NOBODY_ said:
There are a lot of great courses only going for $9.99 right now. I bought a Python course yesterday and I am loving it. If there is a course on Udemy that will be helpful for you then now is the time to buy it.
I will learn python too and CATIA .. however, I think those will be free (perhaps on another platform) through my Uni. Here, employee development is heavily focused.
 
_NOBODY_ said:
There is a big sale on Udemy

Udemy, Inc. is a for-profit massive open online course provider aimed at professional adults and students. It was founded in May 2010 by Eren Bali, Gagan Biyani, and Oktay Caglar.

There are a lot of great courses only going for $9.99 right now. I bought a Python course yesterday and I am loving it. If there is a course on Udemy that will be helpful for you then now is the time to buy it. Browse the courses by clicking the link down below.


I did my ITIL v4 using Udemy, its pretty good.
 
Goenitz said:
I will learn python too and CATIA .. however, I think those will be free (perhaps on another platform) through my Uni. Here, employee development is heavily focused.
I will recommend you the Python course that I am doing right now, it is only going for $9.99 right now. Check out the course description, here is the link to it: https://www.udemy.com/course/100-days-of-code/

What do you plan on using Python for?
 
_NOBODY_ said:
There is a big sale on Udemy

Udemy, Inc. is a for-profit massive open online course provider aimed at professional adults and students. It was founded in May 2010 by Eren Bali, Gagan Biyani, and Oktay Caglar.

There are a lot of great courses only going for $9.99 right now. I bought a Python course yesterday and I am loving it. If there is a course on Udemy that will be helpful for you then now is the time to buy it. Browse the courses by clicking the link down below.


I teach at Udemy :lol:
 
_NOBODY_ said:
What do you plan on using Python for?
To me it is just another tool to learn. At the moment, I don;t need it specifically. I am more focused on grasping my command on subjects like Mechanics, Thermodynamics, CFD, MAthematics, etc. Then I will focus on PgCert on Learning and Teaching in Higher Education. CATIA will not take more than 1 month to good at. For Python, I will just keep practising it. Let's see in 6 months what happen.
 
Goenitz said:
To me it is just another tool to learn. At the moment, I don;t need it specifically. I am more focused on grasping my command on subjects like Mechanics, Thermodynamics, CFD, MAthematics, etc. Then I will focus on PgCert on Learning and Teaching in Higher Education. CATIA will not take more than 1 month to good at. For Python, I will just keep practising it. Let's see in 6 months what happen.
Good luck.
 
Reichsmarschall said:
Ah Angela, i had taken her flutter course and it was good (for beginner level).
The best part about the course that I have bought is the heavy emphasis on practice. I previously bought a C++ course and it was great; however, the professor gave too much info at once and that course hardly put any emphasis on practice. A person can watch hundreds of coding videos but that will not make that person proficient in coding what he/she has learned from those videos. Practice is what's necessary for learning to code.
 
