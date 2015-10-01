There is a big sale on Udemy

_NOBODY_ said: What do you plan on using Python for? Click to expand...

To me it is just another tool to learn. At the moment, I don;t need it specifically. I am more focused on grasping my command on subjects like Mechanics, Thermodynamics, CFD, MAthematics, etc. Then I will focus on PgCert on Learning and Teaching in Higher Education. CATIA will not take more than 1 month to good at. For Python, I will just keep practising it. Let's see in 6 months what happen.