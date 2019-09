From what I understand that America don't have Mass shooting problem, America has a lot of different kinds of Problem For example .. America have Guns Problem , America has Mental health Issue Problem , America has Religious extremism Problem , America has Racial extremism Problem , America has Race Problem , America has a War problem , America has fear problem etc



Alot of people might be thinking if America has so many problems how it is still one of the best country in the world ? how they still keep things quite peaceful ? Well all those problems i mentioned are interconnected to one another in one way or another , For example Guns Problem combine with Mental health cause shootings , Religious extremism with Guns cause Terrorism , Race Problem with fear cause Black people getting shot and killed ..



So America has two images and people who lived in America or are currently living can confirm or deny it that there is one side of America which we see and which is portrayed things like American Dream , Land of Opportunity etc, but than there is another dark side where Racism dwells in the form of KKK and Neo NAZI , Where religious intolerance are rising , Where Police brutality are increasing , where more Guns in the hands of mentally sick people cause mass shootings .. So in the end one side is battling with another and they both will exists with each other for times to come .

Click to expand...