Dude they want you to get scared and accept their global designs.dont buy this paranoia..just do your best..

imperial college and WHO data was exaggerated...that they themselves corrected it later..

Respiratory disease spreads regardless what you do..

what scary ??..it simply means natural herd immunity being achieved...

just make sure your health system doesnt get choked.

Pakistan had the field hospitals ready in case needed....there is no need to buy the paranoia they are selling.

Click to expand...