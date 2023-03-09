What's new

There Aren't Enough Workers to Power the US Economy Past China Despite a Flood of Money ... - Latest Tweet by Bloomberg

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,412
-23
97,795
Country
China
Location
China

There Aren't Enough Workers to Power the US Economy Past China Despite a Flood of Money ... - Latest Tweet by Bloomberg​

The latest Tweet by Bloomberg states, 'There aren’t enough workers to power the US economy past China despite a flood of money pouring into infrastructure projects and semiconductor plants. @sdonnan and @madiskabash explain ...'

Mar 10, 2023 01:18 AM IST
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633916463286190081

www.latestly.com

There Aren't Enough Workers to Power the US Economy Past China Despite a Flood of Money ... - Latest Tweet by Bloomberg | LatestLY

The latest Tweet by Bloomberg states, 'There aren’t enough workers to power the US economy past China despite a flood of money pouring into infrastructure projects and semiconductor plants. @sdonnan and @madiskabash explain ...' There Aren't Enough Workers to Power the US Economy Past China...
www.latestly.com www.latestly.com

Cause there are so many sleeping on the streets taking drugs.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China Leaders Surprised by Pace of Economy’s Rebound
Replies
1
Views
175
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
U.S. ranks behind Latvia and China on Women’s Health Index—with women more stressed, worried, angry, and sad than they were at any point in the past d
Replies
2
Views
372
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China Province Has Too Much Solar Power households ordered to switch off rooftop panels so they don’t overwhelm the grid
Replies
4
Views
403
lcloo
lcloo
beijingwalker
Bashing China is a bipartisan passion in evenly divided US Congress
Replies
1
Views
94
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China is a growing threat to national security, U.S. companies and American workers, Competing with China not 'easy': U.S. Commerce Secretary says
Replies
7
Views
588
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom