There are THREE distinct strains of the novel coronavirus in the world and the virus 'may be mutating to thrive in different immune systems'

Type A is closest to the one found in bats and pangolins and has two sub-clusters

One sub-cluster has links to Wuhan and the other is found in the US and Australia

Type B is derived from type A and is the dominant variation seen in Wuhan

Type C is the 'daughter' of type B and was spread to Europe via Singapore

Researchers from the University of Cambridge found the virus now seen in Wuhan, China and East Asia — ground-zero for the outbreak — is not the original variety.

Type A is the version now most prevalent in America and Australia.

'The majority of cases in Wuhan are B type while a derived C type later emerged and spread initially via Singapore.'



Type A is the closest to the one found in bats and pangolins and is considered to be the 'root' of the outbreak.

Type A has two sub-clusters and the first, labelled as the T-allele, has substantial links to East Asia as it was found in Americans that lived in Wuhan.