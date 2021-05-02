What's new

There are no good Taliban, India on Afghan situation

As it prepares to participate in two international conferences on Afghanistan, India on Wednesday cautioned against treating any section of Taliban as "good", in an apparent message to the US which has expressed readiness to hold talks with "moderate" militia.

Maintaining that it would be unwise to negotiate with Taliban and leave people to their mercy, sources here said efforts should instead be made to strengthen the age-old tribal structures which are still intact in Afghanistan.

The situation in Afghanistan, over which world concerns are growing because of resurgence of Taliban, will be discussed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow on March 27 and a conference in The Hague later this month.

India is expected to be represented by the Prime Minister's Special Envoy S K Lambah at the SCO meeting. Some high-ranking official will also be attending The Hague meet.

At these meetings, India will present its prescription for stabilisation of Afghanistan, which would include giving thrust to developmental initiatives besides military and security components in creating a zone of peace.

India feels that efforts should be made to create 'secure areas' and promote developmental activities in such areas, a process that would alienate the Taliban.

No talks with Taliban

New Delhi disfavours any negotiations with Taliban, either in Afghanistan or Pakistan, saying there are no good elements in the fundamentalist militia as is claimed by some sections.

"There is no good Taliban or bad Taliban. Leaving people at the mercy of Taliban is no solution," the sources said, adding negotiations with Taliban will serve no purpose.

The comment is a veiled message to the US, which has expressed willingness to hold talks with "moderate" Taliban.

"The old tribal structures still work in Afghanistan and they have no place for Taliban or other extremists," the sources said, suggesting a three-pronged approach covering development, security and governance for the region.

They cited the successful development projects undertaken by India in Afghanistan by engaging the local people there, who tend to defend the initiatives, as they are results of the suggestions of the tribals.

The sources pointed out that the local tribal structures in Pakistan were systematically destroyed by the ISI and this could be a hindrance in engaging local population in development work there.

Significantly, Iran has also been invited for The Hague conference, which is spearheaded by the US.

On the recent political crisis in Pakistan, India feels that Army in that country has emerged more powerful than before.

In view of this, New Delhi feels that Islamabad's capacity to deliver on demands for dismantling the terror infrastructure has gone up.

Sri Lanka conflict

On Sri Lanka, the sources said India intends to increase the capacity of the hospital it had set up in the affected areas to cater to the civilians injured in the crossfire between the LTTE and the Army.

They said that India was also urging Sri Lankan authorities to increase supply of food to the affected areas.

The sources pointed out that about 150 tonnes of food was supplied to the conflict zone in February, which was a fraction of the normal supply.

According to Indian estimates, about 70,000 people could have been trapped in the conflict zone but nobody was in a position to give the exact number.

On the recent developments in Bangladesh, the sources said the incidents suggest that there could be a conspiracy to eliminate the army chief.

They said the manner in which the Bangladesh government dealt with the crisis was impressive.

12-years later, apparently India has finally found the good Taliban to talk with.

In a huge shift, India opens channels with Afghan Taliban factions and leaders

Sure - this is tacit acknowledgment that Indians have managed to influence this Aziz guy. He is their kingpin of conspiracy.
 
This change in shift is sign of their defeat in Afghanistan.
Pakistan has forced them to change their fundamental principles.
12-years later, apparently India has finally found the good Taliban to talk with.

This change in shift is sign of their defeat in Afghanistan.
Pakistan has forced them to change their fundamental principles.
I am wondering what will happen to the 17 Indian Consulates in Afghanistan after 11 September.

I'm not sure why Indians thought the US/NATO missions will stay in Afghanistan forever and why they didn't put their own military boots there.

Had they done this, the US/NATO could've been emboldened to colonise Afghanistan. But India for whatever reason just chickened out (despite US's attempt to isolate Pakistan) and only wanted to hit Pakistan with cross-border terrorism in the Tribal Agency.
 
