There are 38 U.S. warships encircling China mainland - Tense

There is huge tense situation between United States and China inside south China sea. America is worried for building a coalition of countries against China. But the loose link is India. Let's see if Indians live up to Americans games?
There are at the moment 38 U.S. warships encircling China.
The video translated from Mandarin.
Link #1
Link #2
