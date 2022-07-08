What's new

Theranos Trial: Pakistan-born Indian-American Tech Exec Convicted of Fraud

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
6,070
68
7,925
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.southasiainvestor.com

Theranos Trial: Pakistan-born Indian-American Tech Exec Convicted of Fraud

In yet another blow to Silicon Valley's "fake it till you make it" mantra, a federal jury has convicted former Theranos executive Ramesh "Su...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

In yet another blow to Silicon Valley's "fake it till you make it" mantra, a federal jury has convicted former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani on all 12 counts of fraud. Balwani was born in 1965 in Pakistan to a Sindhi Hindu family. He attended Aitchison College, a prestigious prep school in Lahore that is also the alma mater of former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan. His family emigrated to India in 1984 and then to the United States in 1987. He studied at the University of Texas at Austin and University of California at Berkeley. His one-time girlfriend and partner Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, was convicted on similar charges earlier this year. Both face up to 20 years in prison.
Elizabeth Holmes (L) and Sunny Balwani of Theranos

"Fake it till you make it" is a well-known phrase in Silicon Valley. It means to consciously cultivate an attitude, feeling, or perception of competence that you don't currently have by pretending you do until it becomes true. Holmes and Balwani claimed to have developed a proprietary blood-testing technology to produce results with just a few drops of blood from a finger prick, eliminating the need for large needles and vials of blood. They used this false claim to defraud unsuspecting investors, including VCs, of more than a billion US dollars.
Balwani, 57, ran the company’s lab, where the blood testing occurred, and was quick to rebuff and sometimes fire employees who raised concerns about the performance of Theranos technology, prosecutors and witnesses said. He was responsible for the financial models given to investors that greatly exaggerated revenue, prosecutors said, and he managed the company’s partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., in which the startup would offer its finger-prick tests inside the drugstore chain, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Balwani is a technology industry veteran. He has worked in the software industry, including at Lotus Software and Microsoft Corp., but much of his wealth is derived from CommerceBid.com, an e-commerce startup that was acquired by CommerceOne, led by Pakistani-American entrepreneur Asim Abdullah, for $228 million. Karachi-born Asim Abdullah now owns the fashion house of Emmanuel Ungaro.
Related Links:

Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

Indian-American COVID19 Researchers Face Fraud Charges

Indian-American Operator Charged With Fraud By US Federal Prosecutors

India and Pakistan Among Top Sources of Foreign Medical Professionals

Howdy Modi Rally Exposes Indian-Americans to Hypocrisy Charges

Silicon Valley India-American Congressman Rejects Hindutva, Joins Pakistan Caucus

H1-B Visa Abuse By Indian-American Body Shops

Silicon Valley Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna Defeats Pro-Modi Candidate

Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel

PakAlumni Social Network


www.southasiainvestor.com

Theranos Trial: Pakistan-born Indian-American Tech Exec Convicted of Fraud

In yet another blow to Silicon Valley's "fake it till you make it" mantra, a federal jury has convicted former Theranos executive Ramesh "Su...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
38,268
483
85,018
Country
United States
Location
United States
So was it the Pakistani genes or the Indian influence that got him to do all of that?
Or was it simply the worst of both worlds?
at the end, he barely spent 3 years in India and is more Pakistani than Indian but then why consider that to have an impact?
He was in the states as well and its a combo of the company we keep that creates the man.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ejaz007
Theranos scandal: Who is Elizabeth Holmes and why was she on trial?
Replies
4
Views
420
REhorror
R
F
Why Indians continue to be number one in American corporate fraud cases ?
Replies
2
Views
379
cloud4000
cloud4000
R
Silicon Valley's Indian Americans Rally in Support of Modi, Yogi
Replies
8
Views
419
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
R
Pakistani-American Urdu Singer Arooj Aftab Wins Grammy For "Mohabbat"
Replies
1
Views
405
jamahir
jamahir
R
Pakistani American Woman Named Chief Investment Officer of $1.2 Trillion Fund
Replies
3
Views
417
Turingsage
Turingsage

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom