High Stakes Player, stupid sophomoric mind, grew too wealthy too fast, and caught in a web of greed and lies, just like a spider caught in its own web. just a pretty face, nothing more.Having an angel funder Indian Boyfriend is also part of the equation, who was moving the marionette sticks behind the curtain. He is part of the scheme. Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani.Dhokeybaaj a$$hole. In Bengali this guy is called a crime "Kingpin" or "Guru of Drama".The word is Nater (Drama) Guru (Chief). নাটের গুরু.They think in their fat heads that money can conquer all.Well Kumar, the long arm of the law caught up with you. Good Luck in having some of your orifices enlarged in "sasural".This is him in headier days...This is him now...facing a couple of decades behind bars