Theon Sensors from Greece presents THERMÍS Mark II its new family of Thermal Sights
POSTED ON TUESDAY, 12 JULY 2022
The Greek company Theon Sensors, a world leader in the production of state-of-the-art Night Vision and Thermal Imaging Systems for military and security applications, displays its new range of Thermal Sights, THERMÍS Mark II during Eurosatory 2022, an International defense exhibition that was held in June 2022, Paris, France.
Theon Sensors from Greece has developed the THERMÍS Mark II, a new range of Thermal Sight for military and security applications. (Picture source Army Recognition)
THEON SENSORS’ THERMÍS family of uncooled Thermal Weapon Sights (TWS) was developed to provide soldiers with an unrivaled day/night advantage in detecting, observing and engaging hostile targets, independent of darkness and common obscurants used for visual concealment. The THERMÍS family sights incorporate the latest IR sensor, electronics and optical technologies to deliver world-leading performance and reliability. All variants generate superior IR imagery, ensuring target recognition at the maximum possible range.
Tailored engine design is coupled with an intuitive user interface to deliver maximum range performance. Optimized control of the image processing and region-of-interest settings results in an enhanced user experience. Local contrast enhancement delivers superior image quality. The built-in digital compass and inclinometer provide range estimation and target orientation.
At Eurosatory 2022, Theon Sensors presented its new family of THERMÍS Mark II, thermal sights that include small to medium range and long-range systems designed for assault or marksman rifles and then the extra-long and extra-extra-long versions which are used for sniper which can detect up to 10 km a vehicle target.
The THERMÍS Mark II is a development from the latest two years based on the first generation that used the 70 Micron detectors. The THERMÍS Mark II thermal sight uses a 20 Micron detector which allows the sight to be smaller and lighter with at least the same performances.
