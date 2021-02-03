'Their goal is to destroy everyone': Uighur camp detainees allege systematic rape

denel said: here comes the PLA paid troll brigade ... amazing how much lies will they spin. Click to expand...

US military to cancel $300m in Pakistan aid over terror groups The Pentagon says Pakistan is failing to tackle militancy and the funds should be used elsewhere.

Please monitor this thread and some resort to name calling to try derail the accusations.Look at this news by BBC. Do Pakistanisagree with BBC reporting if u can trust it?Why would Pakistan support them?Pakistan has long been accused of using the Afghan Taliban to further its foreign policy interests in the country. The ISI first became involved in funding and training militants in Afghanistan after the Soviet invasion in 1979.Image captionPakistan and the US are key allies - but ties have frayed in recent monthsAlthough since 2001 Pakistan has allowed its territory to be used to supply international troops during the war in Afghanistan, and co-operated with the West in fighting some terrorists groups like al-Qaeda, analysts say it has continued to give shelter and support to Afghan insurgents.Its aim has been to limit the influence in Afghanistan of its chief regional rival, India