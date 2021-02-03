What's new

'Their goal is to destroy everyone': Uighur camp detainees allege systematic rape

P

ProudPak

FULL MEMBER
Feb 26, 2019
394
0
441
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
22,425
-37
53,102
Country
China
Location
China
denel said:
www.bbc.com

'Their goal is to destroy everyone': Uighur camp detainees allege systematic rape

In new testimony, former detainees of China's detention camps describe systematic rape and torture.
www.bbc.com

Let us hope PDF allows this post to show; China PLA paid trolls will be jumping on it via their bot traffic and lamenting their tears to the mods.
Click to expand...
Lol... BBC?

Are you striver44 clone?
ProudPak said:
I have seen you support israel a lot.
Click to expand...
Of cos ,he will not admit. He claim to be impartial but his action betrays him. They will act righteous to score a few cheap point to claim legal of his accusations against China and their allies.
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
5,355
-3
8,777
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
here comes the PLA paid troll brigade ... amazing how much lies will they spin.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
22,425
-37
53,102
Country
China
Location
China
denel said:
here comes the PLA paid troll brigade ... amazing how much lies will they spin.
Click to expand...
@waz @WebMaster @AgNoStiC MuSliM

Please monitor this thread and some resort to name calling to try derail the accusations.



Look at this news by BBC. Do Pakistanis
agree with BBC reporting if u can trust it?

www.bbc.com

US military to cancel $300m in Pakistan aid over terror groups

The Pentagon says Pakistan is failing to tackle militancy and the funds should be used elsewhere.
www.bbc.com

Why would Pakistan support them?
Pakistan has long been accused of using the Afghan Taliban to further its foreign policy interests in the country. The ISI first became involved in funding and training militants in Afghanistan after the Soviet invasion in 1979.

Image captionPakistan and the US are key allies - but ties have frayed in recent months
Although since 2001 Pakistan has allowed its territory to be used to supply international troops during the war in Afghanistan, and co-operated with the West in fighting some terrorists groups like al-Qaeda, analysts say it has continued to give shelter and support to Afghan insurgents.

Its aim has been to limit the influence in Afghanistan of its chief regional rival, India
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom