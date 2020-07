Their American Dream Shattered! More youth are deported from the US

O

n a flight chartered by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) 71 from Haryana and 67 from Punjab there were around 12 from Gujarat, five from Uttar Pradesh and four from Maharashtra.



Even as several thousand stranded Indians are returning on special flights and onboard Indian Navy ships, las month the US deported around 167 Indians who had entered that country illegally



On a flight chartered by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) 71 from Haryana and 67 from Punjab there were around 12 from Gujarat, five from Uttar Pradesh and four from Maharashtra. Also, there were two eac from Kerala, Telengana and Tamil Nadu and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Goa will be deported. And th flight had landed straight at the Amritsar Airport.



Most of the illegal immigrants from India were detained by the US Customs and Border Protection in Texas when they tried to enter illegally through Mexico . Onboard the ICE flight there were deportees from New York, Atlanta and San Francisco & Texas.



From among those who have been deported, some had jumped over the border wall from the Mexico side and they were arrested and spent time in detention centres in New York, Texas, Atlanta and San Francisco. So far, according to reports, the ICE has arrested more than 1,700 illegal Indian immigrants and they are being held in various detention centres across that country. Most of these young Indians attempted to enter the US tried to get asylum on the grounds of `atrocities and persecution’ in India. However, they did not succeed.



As has been extensively reported by Financial Express Online, this not the first time that the illegal immigrants were deported on board a special flight from the US . In November 2019, around 145 Indians in which there were women too and prior to that in October around 117 Indians were deported from the US and another group of 311 was deported from Mexico in the same month.



Deportees Quarantined



Before boarding the outward chartered flight from the US, all of them had a rapid diagnostic test (Covid-19) conducted and on arrival in India, they were further screened and sent to a 14-day quarantine and those who tested positive were sent to special hospitals for treatment.



In its efforts to contain the spread of the global pandemic COVID-19, the US administration has been aggressively pushing its immigration enforcement procedure and has been deporting thousands of people to their home countries.



Despite the borders being sealed in the Central American countries to contain the spread of the COVID-19, all the migrants from Africa and the Caribbean who were stranded there tried to move towards the north to enter the US through Mexico. However, even those who have tested COVID-19 positive have been flown back by the ICE to countries like Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.



How do these young Indians travel to reach the US?