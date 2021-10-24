The zinc-ion battery : A temporary alternative to the boring and unsafe lithium-ion battery

1. Salient Energy’s zinc-ion battery cell has various components, as shown here. The zinc-ion battery, like a lithium-ion battery, functions using intercalation. Zinc ions react at both electrodes and travel between them through a water-based electrolyte. During discharge, zinc metal at the anode is dissolved into the electrolyte as zinc ions. At the same time, zinc ions are absorbed into the cathode from the electrolyte. This process is reversed during charge. Courtesy: Salient Energy