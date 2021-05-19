The yuan is poised for long-term appreciation and a decoupling from the US dollar

The central bank will give up its exchange rate target under the condition that the yuan will appreciate in the medium and long term
[Central bank official: The People's Bank of China will give up the exchange rate target under the condition of RMB appreciation and internationalization. On May 19, Zhou Chengjun, director of the Institute of Finance and Banking of the People's Bank of China, said at a conference in Moganshan last month that under the condition of RMB internationalization, we can not control the RMB exchange rate, and the People's Bank of China will eventually give up the exchange rate target. The RMB exchange rate is determined by the preferences, expectations and transactions of all global market players on the RMB. The RMB will continue to appreciate against the US dollar in the medium and long term, which is not only the result of China's sustained economic growth and the continuous improvement of the RMB's relative purchasing power, but also one of the consequences of the Fed's quantitative easing and continuous expansion of its balance sheet. If the yuan becomes the currency anchor for neighboring countries and those with close investment and trade ties with China, those currencies will appreciate against the dollar.
