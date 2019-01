sought options to strike Iran

Trump is easily manipulated to go along with bad advice he's given - by his own foreign policy team and Netanyahu, regime change in Iran one of their key geopolitical aims, the same objective sought against Russia and China.

Israeli regimes have long urged US war on Iran,

"Humanity is at a dangerous crossroads. War preparations to attack Iran are in 'an advanced state of readiness.' Hi tech weapons systems including nuclear warheads are fully deployed."

"France has significant interests in Iran's oil industry," along with the US and Israel.

There's nothing out of the ordinary about Bolton's request to the Pentagon. It's longstanding US policy since WW II, notably since Soviet Russia's dissolution, and especially post-9/11.