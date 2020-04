I do not know, whether should I laugh or cry. I don't know that as if should I lie to you all or speak up the truth. I sometimes, don't even know whether I should give you all answers on basis of simple religious angle, political angle, religio-politics (religion influencing politics) or politico-religious (When politics influence religion & you wont find it in google cause I coined it). I thought, that what if I try to write an answer on basis of simple geo-politics based answer.However, I failed because I am firstly a Muslim and Pakistani. ​

You see, I can use fancy terms as much as I want, could either put you all under a delusion, can give you either false hope or worse make you feel depressed or hopeless. So, I have to show my face to Allah subhanawatala and speak up the truth. ​

The truth does not require fancy or lavish words. In simple terms, we have become cowards, all of us and we try to name our cowardice as intelligence, smartness, sharpness etc. Some are even way smarter at coining terms and hence use the word strategic which is nothing but a bluff in the name of fancy doctrines that is meant to tailor our inner fear and weakness. ​

I tell you, Muslim world contains billions of Muslims and we have wealth, health etc but we cannot fix up small things and the reason is that we are not man enough to take risks and challenges bigger than us. ​

Our main problem is that we have forgotten the message of Islam and we do not recognize each other on basis of Muslims but as Ajams, Arabs, Black and Whites!





This corruption had nourished evil roots of hatered and jealousy many times in past and presence and hence Muslims around the world have and are forgetting the message of Prophet Muhammed (P.B.U.H).





Now Turks - When Spain was slowly giving death to civilization, culture and those bodies who bore Islam, the greatest thing that ever happened to us was rise of Turks. Their contributions cannot be summed up in few words. Then we also have sub continent and other Muslim countries who opened beautiful chapter of contributions.

Let us start with Arabs - I ask you to look at the risks our Arabian forefathers have taken thousand years before. They had this audacity to fight with the nation 100 times mightier than them. Their interests were more inclined towards the prosperity and harmony of Islam. Arabian land is a mother who has given birth to the brave most leaders, warriors and fighters. I still believe that this land is fertile. When this land in intense darkness, could harvest nothing but purely the nur of guidance and when the greatest man who ever walked on the face of earth who is Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who spoke the divine words of Allah subhawanatala and I swear by Allah that my words shall finish but not the wisdom and majesty that this land has unveiled in the form of Muhammad(PBUH) will not finish would born, then why not the same land can again give us another descendent and leader? The rose of time is still blooming.











Once, there was a time that we invented instruments to research and worked in medicine, light and biology. There was a time when we took our education seriously and invented the concept of "University". After that, EU contributed and we slowed down and finally we are currently here. We either do not have such tech or if have then we cannot afford to fight because of our cowardice, difference of interests and domesticated nature. This has suppressed us further.We are hyped up and divided. The interesting thing is that few countries in west are problematic, rest are as equally peaceful and what drives them to fight is not even faith, it is business, money, economy, agriculture so that they can live "peacefully".



So, what to do now? Turks, wounded from past and faced isolation because of their glorious nature and not knowing that the luster of their past is still shining so brightly that it has put an awe in the hearts of their enemies that is mostly expressed in the form of jealousy and denial. Our beautiful wounded Turk brothers have recovered but the mark of wound is still left in them and they cannot get rid of the emotional trauma from it. Following the teachings of Kemal Ataturk who wiped their tears and comforted them in desperate times, some emotional Turks are going astray and think that having Israel as an ally is better than having relationship with Arabs.

On the other hand, those negative forces who tried to stab Turks also hurt themselves and now country like Palestine is slowly dying and only awaiting for us to softly put our hands on it and respond back with iron fist to her enemies.



Now, Pakistan! My homeland brothers and sisters!! My forefather have opened their eyes with the sound of bullets instead of adhan. I don't know what our forefathers have heard first? You know, Pakistan is also undergoing through similar pain as Turkey and Arab has her own regional problems which she is unable to convey. Since, all of these countries cannot afford a fight therefore disinformation is continuously being used as tool to create hate and frustration.



KSA and other Muslim countries had helped us so much in past like Turkey that I have no words. However, Arabian countries also have established relationship with India and invest millions in it. Instead of Arabian world China shares our concern and is our unconditional ally in case of India. No other country do that, not a single Muslim country except China who is also our neighbor as she has her own priorities and reasons.



Now the time has changed, we have entered in the 20th centaury and as we all know that powerful tech and new methodologies of weapon, surveillance and AI are invented. Biochemical and biomedical research is at peak and the hype of it precedes.



We need to stand up and compromise with each other. No matter what how much we deny, our hearts beat for each other. Kashmir and Palestine are bleeding and they need our voice and Iron hand. They need us to be a block. I challenge you to raise your sound and see what you will get. However, do understand for not to make the mistake and understand that our antagonists themselves have many people who have charming character and virtuous class. Inshallah, once again peace will prevail but we have to, all of us have to let go of past and start looking at future.





