The best passports to hold in 2021 are:

The worst passports to hold

Other indexes

The world's most powerful passports for 2021 The gap in travel freedom between the world's richest and poorest countries is its biggest in decades, says a new report, and it could be set to get even worse

Maureen O'Hare, CNN6th July 2021Global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners has released its quarterly report on the world's most desirable passports. Click on to find out which passport offers the most access in 2021.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/Getty Images1. Japan (193 destinations)2. Singapore (192)3. Germany, South Korea (191)4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (190)5. Austria, Denmark (189)6. France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden (188)7. Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States (187)8. Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Norway (186)9. Australia, Canada (185)10. Hungary (184)Several countries around the world have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to fewer than 40 countries.These include:108. North Korea (39 destinations)109. Nepal (38)110. Palestinian territories (37)111. Somalia (34)112. Yemen (33)113. Pakistan (32)114. Syria (29)115. Iraq (28)116. Afghanistan (26)Henley & Partner's list is one of several indexes created by financial firms to rank global passports according to the access they provide to their citizens.The Henley Passport Index is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. It is updated in real time throughout the year, as and when visa policy changes come into effect.Arton Capital's Passport Index takes into consideration the passports of 193 United Nations member countries and six territories -- ROC Taiwan, Macau (SAR China), Hong Kong (SAR China), Kosovo, Palestinian Territory and the Vatican. Territories annexed to other countries are excluded.Its mid-2021 index has New Zealand in the top spot, with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 136.