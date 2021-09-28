The world's first desert railway loop was completed in Xinjiang, China

Xinjiang earmarks $62 billion for highway construction over next 5 years

URUMQI -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region plans to invest 400 billion yuan (about $62 billion) in road construction during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the regional transport department said.The total length of the highway network, which stood at 209,200 km by the end of 2020, is expected to reach 220,000 km by 2025, according to the plan of the department.By 2025, expressways will surround the Junggar Basin in the north, and the Tarim Basin in the south. All counties and major tourists destinations will also be accessible by expressways, said Guo Sheng, deputy chief of the department.Situated in northwest China, Xinjiang covers an area of 1.66 million sq km.Xinjiang's transport sector has seen robust growth with state support in the form of funds, technology and policies. By the end of 2020, its roads in rural areas totalled 174,400 km in length.