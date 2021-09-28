beijingwalker
The world's first desert railway loop was completed in Xinjiang, China
Any indication China may extend these rail lines to the two passes with Pakistan or Aksai Chin
Whoa..! Eventhough the ground below is nothing but desert sand, China still built the railway line elevated instead of at grade... is building an elevated railway line cheaper or faster compared to just building it on the ground..?
Chinese CCTV report says because the Taklamakan is the second biggest moving –sands desert in the world, the elevated railways allow shifting sand to move under the bridges.Whoa..! Eventhough the ground below is nothing but desert sand, China still built the railway line elevated instead of at grade... is building an elevated railway line cheaper or faster compared to just building it on the ground..?
Elevated conduits and tunnels can do the trick.I did some survey using google map. The trajectory of the railway is about the same (not exactly though) is how Tibet water should be diverted to Xinjiang. I did some calculation. Optimally the water should reach Hotan. Hotan weather is extremely good for agri if there is plenty of water.
Take a road trip to the farthest corners of ChinaXinjiang earmarks $62 billion for highway construction over next 5 years
China just finished Tibet HSR to the Indian border on the east section two months ago, this one is to the Indian border on the western section. WIth this supply line, China now can build airports around this region as easy as making dumplings.