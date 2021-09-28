What's new

The world's first desert railway loop was completed in Xinjiang, China

Looks impressive. Hotan can now be resupplied from the west and the north. Once the link from Lhasa is complete, supplies can come from the East as well. And perhaps, one day a link from Gilgit Baltistan will allow supplies from the South.
 
t0100d08ce8df6d7e24.jpg
 
Any indication China may extend these rail lines to the two passes with Pakistan or Aksai Chin :azn:

would make for quicker resupply to frontline troops facing India as well as allowing troops to rotate more frequently from the front, to keep them fresh and well rested.
 
Whoa..! Eventhough the ground below is nothing but desert sand, China still built the railway line elevated instead of at grade... is building an elevated railway line cheaper or faster compared to just building it on the ground..?
 
The landscape is volatile moving sand. Some parts you need to have a bridge else the track would be covered by sand.
Chinese CCTV report says because the Taklamakan is the second biggest moving –sands desert in the world, the elevated railways allow shifting sand to move under the bridges.
 
China just finished Tibet HSR to the Indian border on the east section two months ago, this one is to the Indian border on the western section. WIth this supply line, China now can build airports around this region as easy as making dumplings.
 
See how hard and dangerous to build a raiway in this part of the world

railway builders often have to lie flat on the ground for hours to avoid being blown away by the incredibly strong wind and buried by the sand in the sandstorms.

 
I did some survey using google map. The trajectory of the railway is about the same (not exactly though) is how Tibet water should be diverted to Xinjiang. I did some calculation. Optimally the water should reach Hotan. Hotan weather is extremely good for agri if there is plenty of water.
 
Elevated conduits and tunnels can do the trick.
 
Xinjiang earmarks $62 billion for highway construction over next 5 years
Xinhua | Updated: 2021-10-03 15:41

61595e9ba310cdd3d8111b8f.jpeg

Vehicles run on the Duku Highway in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region in this aerial photo taken on July 11, 2021.

URUMQI -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region plans to invest 400 billion yuan (about $62 billion) in road construction during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the regional transport department said.

The total length of the highway network, which stood at 209,200 km by the end of 2020, is expected to reach 220,000 km by 2025, according to the plan of the department.

By 2025, expressways will surround the Junggar Basin in the north, and the Tarim Basin in the south. All counties and major tourists destinations will also be accessible by expressways, said Guo Sheng, deputy chief of the department.

Situated in northwest China, Xinjiang covers an area of 1.66 million sq km.

Xinjiang's transport sector has seen robust growth with state support in the form of funds, technology and policies. By the end of 2020, its roads in rural areas totalled 174,400 km in length.

global.chinadaily.com.cn

Xinjiang earmarks billions for highway construction over next 5 years

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region plans to invest 400 billion yuan (about $62 billion) in road construction during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the regional transport department said.
global.chinadaily.com.cn global.chinadaily.com.cn
 
You guys have built so much infrastructure that I think at this stage, with projects like these, you are just rubbing it in the face of West lol
 

