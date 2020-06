The world's biggest trolls: Beijing troops carve a map of their country and write 'China' in giant letters on disputed border land with India

Chinese troops have laid claim to a piece of land near the Indian border by writing 'China' on it in huge letters

Beijing's men also appear to have drawn a map of China on the land, located on the shores of Pangong Lake

Satellite images also show China has built 180 huts on a stretch of coastline that is claimed by both sides

The lake is located 75 miles south of the Galwan Valley, where deadly clashes between troops took place