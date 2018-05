In rare face-off, Russian jets reportedly intercept Israeli planes over Lebanon

SU-34 planes said to have challenged IAF F-16s in Tripoli's skies despite mechanism to avoid conflicts between Moscow and Jerusalem



In a rare incident Israeli warplanes were reportedly intercepted by Russian fighter jets over Lebanon early Monday morning, despite an understanding in place between Moscow and Jerusalem to avoid conflict between the two countries.



Hadashot news, citing Lebanese and Russian media outlets, said that 2 Israeli Air Force F-16 planes were challenged by Sukhoi Su-34 jets over Tripoli and forced away.