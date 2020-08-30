What's new

The world should welcome and thank China's rise

American government just cancelled sanction on Nord-Stream-Pipeline project. Germany and Russia are the winners from it. We all know the real reason behind of US policy adjustment. China's rise gives samll countries more leverages and bargaining chips without doing any extra effort or saying a word. Monopoly is not only a poison for a country, also for international community. The world has been cautiously living under US bully shadow for too long.

20 years ago, people could not see any hope that can end US hegemony. US did look like “city upon a hill” that will shine forever. China, out of all odds, successfully grew to the point that can match US. This is a miracle. And a bless to the world. The world should welcome China's rise. Cause only China can make the world more balanced. If China falls, the last hope will extinguish.

China's rise is not good news for US of course. Neither for those countries that jumped to US side. Australia, India and some European countries. History will prove they are the dark alliance.
 
