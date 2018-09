About the World Nomad Games

The World Nomad Games are the biggest international project held in the Kyrgyz Republic, a project initiated by the government in 2012 for the revival and preservation of the culture of nomadic civilization.



The First World Nomad Games were held from September 9th through 14th, 2014, in Cholpon-Ata, in the Issyk-Kul Province of Kyrgyzstan. 583 athletes from 19 countries participated in competitions held in 10 types of sports, plus an additional 1,200 participants in the cultural program. The television broadcast of the Games reached 230 million people.



The Second World Nomad Games were held from September 3rd through 8th, 2016, in Cholpon-Ata, in the Issyk-Kul Province of Kyrgyzstan. 1,200 athletes from 62 countries participated in competitions in 26 types of ethnosports, which were broadcast to 500 million people.



The opening ceremony of the Third World Nomad Games is planned for September 2nd, 2018, in Cholpon-Ata, in the Issyk-Kul Province of Kyrgyzstan. The competitions themselves will be held in five locations.



3,000 athletes from 77 countries are expected to participate in competitions in 37 types of ethnosports.

Click to expand...