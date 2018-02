Lately I have noticed that all of Indian channels have started to call "Shaheed" to their dead soldiers. In almost every Youtube video I came across randomly, the anchor repeats "Shaheed" for the dead soliders almost 10 times in a minute.



Why this sudden change? Why adopting Muslim ideology to call dead hindu soldiers "Shaheed"?



I am genuinly curious and interested to know why the Indian govt feels that the word "Shaheed" to describe their dead soldiers elevates their status somehow?



Because we all know that without Indian govt approval their media never goes to such lengths.



I would really like to understand the thought process of our neighbors.



Thanks in advance.

Click to expand...