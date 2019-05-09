The wonderful Chinese J-20 fighter of the fifth generation as you have never seen it before

Chinese media have published a distinctive 3D video of the J-20 stealth aircraft that is serving the Chinese Air Force with 150 fighters so far and plans to raise its numbers to 400.And China announced that it had succeeded in replacing the Russian engines with locally-made Chinese engines manufactured by the Chinese “Chengdu Aircraft” company.Thus, it announced the start of mass production of the fifth generation of the J-20 fighters.And the Chinese government's Global Times announced that China has "significantly" increased the mass production of the J-20 stealth fighter.China will produce 400 fifth-generation J-20 aircraft.