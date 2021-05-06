What's new

The wonderful ammunition that we will see on the Egyptian Rafale, which America forbid to sell to Egypt

تعرّف على الذخائر الرائعة التي يمكن أن نراها على الرافال المصرية التي كانت تحظر أمريكا بيعها لمصر


One of the wonderful ammunition that we will see on the Egyptian Rafale in the coming period is the European Smart Glider small-diameter bomb.

The bomb is manufactured by the European company MBDA, and the Rafale can carry 18 bombs, with additional fuel tanks and various air-to-air missiles in one sortie.

The weight of a single bomb reaches 120 kg and has a range of 130 km. It has a warhead weighing 40 kg and can hit fixed and moving targets with high accuracy. It will enter service in the next few years.

One Rafale squadron can carry a total of 216 bombs of this type.

It is worth noting that the United States has forbidden supplying Egypt with small diameter bombs for a long time, in order to preserve Israel's military and technical superiority.

The SmartGlider family constitutes a new generation of tactical air-to-ground strike weapons for decades to come.

The family consists of two forms of weapons: light and heavy, to cover the largest possible number of air-to-ground missions from close air support (CAS) to air interception and air counterattack (destruction of enemy air assets on the ground) also as suppression and / or destruction of the enemy's air defense ( SEAD / DEAD).

SmartGlider Light will allow entry into Day 1 by flooding and destroying enemy air defenses as well as continuing to be the preferred general purpose munition as the conflict progresses.

SmartGlider Heavy is based on the same glide concept as the SmartGlider Light, but it features a much larger warhead capable of high penetration and explosive. This allows ammunition to engage a wide range of large targets.

Advantages :

Weight: Light 120kg / Heavy 1300kg

Length: light <2m / heavy 4m

Warhead: Light 80kg with a single-impact multi-effect / heavy 1,000kg charge with high burst and penetration effects.

Maximum range: light and heavy far greater than 100 km.


https://www.defense-arabic.com/2021/05/05/تعرّف-على-الذخائر-الرائعة-التي-يمكن-أن/
 
Great news for Turkey. One other weapon that US denied Egypt was BVR missiles on F-16s. I believe Egyptian Rafale will carry French BVR missiles.
 
airmarshal said:
Not Turkey, I meant Egypt. What was I thinking!!? :hitwall:
Click to expand...
We dont need anyone

Turkey has its own tecchnology to produce even thousands of them

100 km ASELSAN Small diameter bomb
110 km KUZGUN joint strike bomb with IIR seeker to hit even moving targets
150+ km KGK-LR glide bomb with IIR seeker to hit even moving targets

even Turkish UCAVs can carry all those bombs
 
I remember back in the 1960s and 1970s, when the Arab-israeli Wars were raging on the horizon. How the then french President Charles De Gaul imposed an embargo on Israel in 1968 for the 50 Mirage-lll fighters it purchased from france. And how the israelis managed to (illegally) obtain the blue prints, tooling, machinery and parts to build the Mirage-lll fighters in-country.

The sordid spin story went like this:

Alfred Frauenknecht, a technical department head at the Sulzer Engineering Co. in Winterthur.

Mr. Frauenknecht admitted after his arrest that he sold 20 crates full of secret plans, records and tooling instructions to Israel for $200,000.

The crates were reportedly passed to Israeli agents in West Germany through an unidentified relative of Mr. Frauenknecht who was not an employee of Sulzer.

www.jta.org

Israelis Have No Comment on Report That Stolen Mirage Iii Plans Were Bought - Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Israeli officials had no comment today over charges that an engineer employed by one of Switzerland’s largest manufacturing firms sold Israel secret plans for an improved version of the French Mirage jet fighter plane. The charges were made in Berne on Friday by Federal Attorney Hans Walder...
www.jta.org www.jta.org

Baring this in mind, I just wonder, how Egypt remains confident enough, that in the event of a war with israel, that israel wouldn't pull a fast one on the french, yet again?

It is a pertinent and practical question to the Egyptian members on PDF. It is not a flame bait or antagonizing post.
 
