The wonderful ammunition that we will see on the Egyptian Rafale, which America forbid to sell to Egypt

One of the wonderful ammunition that we will see on the Egyptian Rafale in the coming period is the European Smart Glider small-diameter bomb.The bomb is manufactured by the European company MBDA, and the Rafale can carry 18 bombs, with additional fuel tanks and various air-to-air missiles in one sortie.The weight of a single bomb reaches 120 kg and has a range of 130 km. It has a warhead weighing 40 kg and can hit fixed and moving targets with high accuracy. It will enter service in the next few years.One Rafale squadron can carry a total of 216 bombs of this type.It is worth noting that the United States has forbidden supplying Egypt with small diameter bombs for a long time, in order to preserve Israel's military and technical superiority.The SmartGlider family constitutes a new generation of tactical air-to-ground strike weapons for decades to come.The family consists of two forms of weapons: light and heavy, to cover the largest possible number of air-to-ground missions from close air support (CAS) to air interception and air counterattack (destruction of enemy air assets on the ground) also as suppression and / or destruction of the enemy's air defense ( SEAD / DEAD).SmartGlider Light will allow entry into Day 1 by flooding and destroying enemy air defenses as well as continuing to be the preferred general purpose munition as the conflict progresses.SmartGlider Heavy is based on the same glide concept as the SmartGlider Light, but it features a much larger warhead capable of high penetration and explosive. This allows ammunition to engage a wide range of large targets.Advantages :Weight: Light 120kg / Heavy 1300kgLength: light <2m / heavy 4mWarhead: Light 80kg with a single-impact multi-effect / heavy 1,000kg charge with high burst and penetration effects.Maximum range: light and heavy far greater than 100 km.