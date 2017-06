Doyalbaba said: ↑ It sound ridiculous that, Bengali didn't go to Karachi that much when it was the same country and those who went left mostly after 1971.But got a sudden passion to go there after a decade? Was Pakistan than became suddenly like Dubai in late 1970s? Click to expand...

Bangladeshi immigrants in Pakistan find it hard to go home

1985

even as throngs of other desperate Bangladeshis

(using fake Pakistani cnic,s)

Thousands of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who arrived in Pakistan in the 1980s are in the same boat as Ali

Bangladeshi immigrants in Pakistan are mostly second-generation laborers who have spent their lives working illegally for the lowest of wages,

That frustration is shared by hawala dealers, who operate illegal money transfer businesses that Bangladeshi immigrants use to send money home

Most of the estimated 3 million Bangladeshis in Pakistan arrived in the 1980s and settled in ghettos across Karachi.

A majority acquired Pakistani identity cards and passports illegally,

claiming that they had settled in West Pakistan (now Pakistan) before the creation of Bangladesh.

"I don't want to go through the trouble anymore. I just want to go back to Bangladesh,"