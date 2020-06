Electronic Warfare

Bruce Gordon author of book “The Spirit of Attack”

Taught electronic warfare at the electronic warfare program office in Dayton Ohio.

Reginald V. Jones wrote letter to Churchill to verify his theory, German bombers are using radio signals to guide German bombers due the curvature of earth guiding signals for German bombers can only be detected at altitudes. Known as FATHER of electronic warfare.

In 1934 built infrared detector and tried detecting another airplane in flight.





The human eyeball is very good example of high frequency receiver it has a small antenna the lens of your eye and has very high resolution.

Missiles has room for small antenna and must use high frequency.

A long-range radar maybe able to see you but it can’t kill you.

Air to air missiles are limited by the size of antenna and must be at high frequency

Stealth aircraft is designed to be mostly invisible at the frequency of aircraft attack radars.

And actually, invisible in the missile frequencies which are needed to kill it





Chaff is metal coated fiber class pins, cut to the frequency of the radar they want to jam.

Modern Aircraft might have a laser in the back to totally blind you.









Fighter has traveling wave tube which collects the incoming signal, amplify it and transmit back it to original radar.







I ran my F-106 against supersonic B-58, he had wave tube and I had random PRF.

B-58 created false targets and my radar follows the false target,

I went supersonic and tried to get closer he also went supersonic and accelerated.

B-58 with range deception jammer was the only bomber that ever got away from me and my F-106.





If a bomber was able to defeat all over missiles and this was nuclear war, we had a silver bullet, I would accelerate to supersonic and ram him and he would not get through.