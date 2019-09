What a coincidence or as fate would have it, The PAF ''Boss'' taking a flight with W/C Nauman who came out victorious during combat where he shot down an Indian MiG-21 thus earning the name ''Bison Blaster''.

The IAF ACM, on the other hand had to fly for publicity, with the victim MiG-21 pilot W/C Abhinandan, who has earned the reputation of ''Chaiwala''.