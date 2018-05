Rise of the PLAAF and its threat to India

It has now begun fielding the extended range radar-guided PL-15, giving it the ability to threaten targets at high ranges. This will influence how India regards its future threat environment and impact how the IAF operates force multipliers like air-to-air refueling tankers and Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems (AEW&C), since both will be at risk from Chinese long-range missiles like the PL-15.

And due to years of chronic underfunding and slow-moving defense procurement, the IAF is not equipped to effectively deal with such a challenge.

However, as Air Vice Marshal (retd) Arjun Submramaniam has argued , the ability of the latest variant of the Chinese-built H-6 bomber to carry six DH-10 cruise missiles—each with a range of around 1,500 km and a combat radius of 1,800 km—means that “Chinese stealth fighters and bombers do not need to become airborne from airfields in Tibet and can launch their cruise missiles on critical Indian military targets from well outside any kind of air defense umbrella the IAF can put in place over the next decade.”

Struggles of the IAF

Can India realistically match China?



Going forward, India cannot realistically counter Chinese air power without becoming imaginative with its budget constraints