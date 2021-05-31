The whitewashing murder day

US Americans thank their veterans for their “service”

US propaganda machine is trying to whitewash:

US “servicepersons”

So Veteran’s Day is not about veterans at all, it is about self-absolution

November 11, 2021Propaganda is easy to unpack once you get down a few basic rules. One of them is this: ““.That is also the case with Veteran’s Day in whichNow even setting aside the true reasons why US Americans sign up, there is a much more important fact which the. Always.So they have to somehow resolve this self-evident contradiction: I fightthe other guy, in his own backyard, by fightinghim.In order to make that one stick or, at least, to damped the cognitive dissonance, you do two things: first, you demonize the other guy while, second, you claim to “serve” for high, lofty and utterly meaningless notions like “manifest destiny”, “democracy” or even, as I heard recently, to “save the Jews from the Nazi gas chambers”.And it works.The bigger the lie, the louder the slogans, the more energetic the flag-waving and the bigger the patriotic-hysteria around the “gratitude” towards those who are, undeniably, hired murders (even those who do not pull the trigger, but help others do so).Of course, no matter what kind of mental gymnastics are needed to obfuscate the true nature of what the veterans really did (and still are doing), the truth seeps under this ideological concertina wire, especially when veterans blow their brains out, suffer from PTSD, drown in drugs and booze and end up homeless in immense numbers., about just for one day pretending to care about veterans and their “service”. But crucially, this day of shame is about whitewashing murder.Violence and lies are twin brothers always working hand in hand towards their common goal.We can get a feeling for the magnitude of the violence perpetrated by the US servicepersons by observing the ideological intensity of the “protective shield” of lies which are needed to conceal its true nature of their actions.I don’t know of Latin American drug cartels have a “” but if they don’t they should emulate the “The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave” and create one, celebrated with lots of flags and expressions of patriotic piety.I personally will join those few souls who hope that the day will come when the US military will truly be what it has never been before: a force whose mission is to protect the people of the USA from foreign threats (not that I see from where this threat my come from).Only then will the US sicarios become real soldiers.Andrei