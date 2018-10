Kudlow says 'there's some movement' toward a meeting between Trump and China's Xi amid trade tensions

The White House is moving toward setting up a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow.

However, a meeting at the G-20 summit in Argentina next month is not set in stone.

Tensions between the world's two largest economies have risen amid a mounting trade conflict and Trump's charges of Chinese meddling in the upcoming U.S. election.