Figure 4. Pakistan has 44.4 million cattle and 37.7 million buffaloes, producing 20 and 34 billion L of milk, respectively [ 5 ]. The indigenous breeds of buffalo and cows are considered as poor producers with lactation yields of 1800 and 1195 L [ 8 ] that remained constant across years. The population of major milk producing animals is increasing at a constant rate of 3.3% per annum ( Figure 4 ).





3.1 Buffaloes



Buffaloes are the major milk producing animals in Pakistan, representing about 46% of the total dairy herd and providing 62% of total milk production [



The Nili Ravi breed has evolved as a result of crossbreeding between the breeds: Nili and Ravi. The animals are massive and comparable to large imported breeds regarding feeding requirements. Their milk contains high contents of fat (

There are currently breeding and performance evaluation programs established at various livestock research centers under the funding and supervision of the government, but farmers are largely excluded from the results of this research, thereby limiting its benefits. Buffalo farming at commercial levels is not common in the country because of less feed efficiency and other reproductive as well as managemental issues associated with the buffaloes. Therefore, the few set ups which were established in the past, e.g., Landhi Cattle Colony, Karachi and Fazal Dairy Farms, Muzaffargarh, are gradually shifting from buffalo to imported cattle.





3.2 Cattle



3.2.1 Indigenous dairy cattle

The cattle population is slightly larger than that of buffaloes, but cows produce on average only about 58% of the yield of buffaloes. All Pakistan's indigenous cattle are Zebu (humped type, Bos indicus). There are 15 recognized breeds in the country, of which Red Sindhi and Sahiwal are well known internationally as tropical dairy cattle breeds. The home tract of Sahiwal cattle includes, Faisalabad, Jhang, Okara, and Sahiwal districts of central Punjab and Multan district of southern Punjab whereas that of Red Sindhi includes Dadu, Hyderabad, Karachi, and Thatta districts of province Sindh and Lasbela district of Baluchistan [ 9 ]. Cattle have traditionally been bred to produce bullocks for plowing and on-farm operations. Pure breeds account for 43% and nondescript for 44% [ 12 ].

Bos indicus). There are 15 recognized breeds in the country, of which Red Sindhi and Sahiwal are well known internationally as tropical dairy cattle breeds. The home tract of Sahiwal cattle includes, Faisalabad, Jhang, Okara, and Sahiwal districts of central Punjab and Multan district of southern Punjab whereas that of Red Sindhi includes Dadu, Hyderabad, Karachi, and Thatta districts of province Sindh and Lasbela district of Baluchistan [



3.2.2 Crossbred dairy cattle The cattle population is slightly larger than that of buffaloes, but cows produce on average only about 58% of the yield of buffaloes. All Pakistan’s indigenous cattle are Zebu (humped type,). There are 15 recognized breeds in the country, of which Red Sindhi and Sahiwal are well known internationally as tropical dairy cattle breeds. The home tract of Sahiwal cattle includes, Faisalabad, Jhang, Okara, and Sahiwal districts of central Punjab and Multan district of southern Punjab whereas that of Red Sindhi includes Dadu, Hyderabad, Karachi, and Thatta districts of province Sindh and Lasbela district of Baluchistan [ 9 ]. Cattle have traditionally been bred to produce bullocks for plowing and on-farm operations. Pure breeds account for 43% and nondescript for 44% [ 12 ].

A sizable population of cattle crossbreeds has recently emerged, and now represent 13% of Pakistan’s total cattle population. Breeding policy allows the crossbreeding of nondescript cattle with Holstein, Friesian, and Jersey breeds, with the desired level of exotic inheritance being between 50 and 75%.



The productivity of dairy cattle crossbreeds is far higher than that of local nondescript or pure breeds, with longer lactation periods, higher milk production per lactation, and shorter calving intervals. These advantages make crossbred cattle highly preferred for intensive and semi-intensive dairy farming systems. Semen for crossbreeding programs is imported from countries such as the United States of America, the Netherlands, Germany, and Australia by private sector firms.



Figure 5. More recently, because of the involvement of private sector and policies made by the Government of Pakistan, Australian, Dutch, German and American Holstein Friesian and Holstein Friesian and Jersey crossbred cows have been imported and kept under specific management conditions by the commercial farmers. A sizeable (about 0.058 million heads to date) population of these elite cows is present in the country at large peri-urban dairy farms. These animals cost very high and require highly specific, most modern management and feeding practices and well-trained man power. These cattle represent less than 1% of total dairy animals and milk production (235 million L per annum to date) in the country ( Figure 5a and b ).

Percentage contribution of imported dairy cattle in total population of large milk producing animals (a) and milk production (b), based on the data provided by the sector.



4. Safety of milk and dairy products



The demand for safe, high-quality foods with a long shelf-life is increasing day by day in the country. This reflects an improvement in the income as well as knowledge and awareness level of common masses. However, milk and milk products are biochemically unstable; i.e., they deteriorate very quickly and they accept foreign odors and materials very easily. Hence, maintaining the quality of milk poses a great challenge to the producers, collectors, and/or processors until it reached to the final destination. This is a fact that the dairy industry is highly unregulated in Pakistan, and the marketing chain is exclusively in the private sector. Generally, the milk is produced under compromised hygienic conditions that results in poor quality. Adulteration has been very common to increase milk volumes at farmer and intermediaries level in the past. The quality of milk is ensured by boiling at high temperatures during household consumption. Lack of hygiene, adulteration by various agents, and absence of a cold chain were identified as the primary contributors to low-quality milk in the past [



Maintaining a high standard of hygiene is one of today’s most important milk production objectives. The hygiene level directly influences the production’s economical result, and dairies are enforcing this by steadily raising their quality requirements for raw milk. More importantly though, consumers are concerned about the safety of dairy products and the conditions under which these are produced. It is critically important to ensure the high quality at each step of this chain. It is, therefore, required that raw milk should be produced from healthy animals under good hygienic conditions and all control measures be applied from production to consumption to protect human health.



Several dairy development programs for the production, distribution, and processing of hygienic milk have been started during the last two decades at private sector. These programs seek to ensure the production of hygienic milk by providing farmer education, implementing strict quality tests, and establishing cold chain collection and supply systems.



4.1.1 Quality tests and hygienic measures

At the second place during processing or intermediate steps, various systems for quality and safety management, e.g., ISO 9000, FSMS 22000, total quality management (TQM), hazard analysis and critical control point (HACCP), and many other ISO certificates are adopted [ 13 ].



At the second place during processing or intermediate steps, various systems for quality and safety management, e.g., ISO 9000, FSMS 22000, total quality management (TQM), hazard analysis and critical control point (HACCP), and many other ISO certificates are adopted [



4.1.2 Farmers’ support The corporate private sector has implemented various strategies to ensure milk quality and safety at collection. At the first place, various milk qualitative and quantitative tests at village (VMC) and regional milk collection centers (RMC) are performed. These include organoleptic, temperature, clot on boiling, fat%, solids not fat, total solids, and specific gravity. Tests for aflatoxins, antibiotics, and physiochemical characteristics are performed at RMC to ensure product processing quality and safety. A complete list of the tests performed at dairies is presented inAt the second place during processing or intermediate steps, various systems for quality and safety management, e.g., ISO 9000, FSMS 22000, total quality management (TQM), hazard analysis and critical control point (HACCP), and many other ISO certificates are adopted [ 13 ].





4.1.3 Rewards and punishments The large dairy organizations like Nestle and Engro have provided farmers with the dairy inputs that have facilitated enhance and good quality milk production. Nestlé Pakistan Ltd. through its Kisan Club ( https://www.nestle.pk/asset-library/documents/financial_reports/csv_report_2016.pdf : accessed October 19, 2018) aimed for major improvements in dairy farm sustainability by helping farmers decrease farm input cost and increase productivity resulting in better economic returns. Kisan Club helps achieve that by providing access to subsidized farm supplies like chillers and farm machinery, financial support through milk advances, and bank loans and technical services about health, breeding, and management. The results of this project showed an increased hygienic milk production and ensured supply to the collectors.

Many commercial milk collection organizations such as Engro Foods Ltd. and Nestle Pakistan Ltd. have adopted a reward and punishment system to ensure milk quality and wholesomeness. Engro Foods Ltd., for example, has adopted such a system, which is called as Incentive Systems, and they have introduced the following incentives:









Volume incentive will be paid to commercial dairy farmer (CDF; with 51–500 L/day milk production) and large farmers (LF; with more than 500 L/day) if either of these is supplying more than 51 L daily to the collection center. Different volume slabs per day above a minimum of 51 L/day corresponds to different incentives. Loyalty incentive will be given @Rs. 1/L to either CDF or LF if he supplies milk to the company at least 28 days a month. Total plate count (TPC) incentive will be given @Rs. 0.5/L to only CDF if his milk sample TPC falls under 200,000/mL of milk. The rate of this incentive is reduced to Rs. 0.2/L if TPC level falls between 200,000 and 300,000/mL of milk.



Previously, food safety issues in Pakistan were dealt by the following laws [



Under traditional system of milk collection and transportation, milk is transported over long distances, often in extreme weather conditions without cold storage facilities. Milk losses due to the lack of cold storage are estimated at about 15–20% of total milk production in some areas according to an Asian Development Bank report [ 14 ]. To minimize the effects of transportation on milk quality, the corporate private sector has maintained collection centers and established the cold chain.Previously, food safety issues in Pakistan were dealt by the following laws [ 15 ]:





Pure Food Ordinance, 1960 Pakistan Hotels and Restaurant Act, 1976 Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Act, 1996.



These laws had the capacity to achieve at least a minimum level of food safety; however, they were very poorly enforced.



As presented earlier, use of growth promoters such as (Boostin®), milk let down facilitators (Oxytocin®), and addition of water to increase physical milk volumes have been very common among the suppliers other than supplying to the dairies.



However, these malpractices have been banned by law (Punjab Pure Food Act, 2011; accessed September 28, 2018) and declining by strict actions of Punjab Food Authority and quality control units of private sectors.



The Punjab Food Authority [



A brief overview of PFA is given in Annexure 1. The new regulations [



5. Environmental consequences of dairying

The new regulations [ 16 ] and Punjab Pure Food Rules (Punjab Pure Food Act, 2011; accessed September 28, 2018) have clearly stated definitions of various food items including all forms of milk, and explicitly prohibit or limit the use of harmful preservatives, including bacteria inhibitors such as penicillin and formalin, and other substances such as urea, sugar, and glucose. The use of oxytocin or any growth promoters is also prohibited by law. These laws also obligate rules and regulations for dairy processing corporations to provide hygienic milk through regulated quality testing, packaging, storage, distribution, and recalling.



Livestock activities play a significant role in the maintenance of surrounding environment, including, air land, soil, and water. These may have direct impact on subsoil water, rivers, and lakes by adding solid waste and pollutants, which emits nutrients, organic matter, pathogens, and drug residues or indirect, in the form of competition for natural resources. Animals and their waste contribute to climate change by emitting greenhouse gases or by changing land use resulting from increased demand for feed grains and grazing.





Figure 6 shows a most recent estimate of greenhouse gas emissions from the livestock activities within agriculture sector of Pakistan.

Total greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture sector in Pakistan. Source: FAOSTAT 2018 (accessed: September 25, 2018).









