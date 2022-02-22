What's new

The West’s double standards over China and India

India can officially call for rape and genocide to be state policy and the Anglosphere will only try to stifle the news and try to only report on the very surface ignoring the majority of the issues and immediately stopping. This way they can say they are fair since they did report on it but if India commits an atrocity of 100, the Anglos will only say 1.

https://www.news.com.au/technology/...d/news-story/c1393026923a2abb1ade15b0f65d6a1f

Look at this... If this was Russia or Iran or North Korea, the country would be in the title and mentioned 20 times in the article. Because it's baby india, they will only mention it softly. Rather than "Rape Epidemic in India continues and worsens" they say, "indian neighborhood" only in the text... you have to read beyond the headline to know it is india even though we all know india's problems are 1000 when they show 1. lol having real liars and the real propagandists as your supporters and friends NEVER ends well. So whatever to them. They deserve each other no?
 
China should give a shit care about what the shameless hypocritical West says about China, all the West cares is making vicious lies about China all the time intended to discredit and destroy China all together. Chinese have to stand on the ground that Chinese affairs don't need West whitemen's approvals.
 

