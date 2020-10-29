The Western media is falsely reporting that Middle Eastern countries have a muted response against French ridiculing op the prophet

masterchief_mirza said:



Was it really a bon plan to actually unite a recently factionalised Islamic world, not to mention extremists, moderates and non-religious types into one global anti-France movement?



It's quite hilarious how you French shoot yourselves in the foot so willingly. We should make you "defend your secular values" at least once a year, just for giggles.



France are licking Indian *** in desperation, and Turks are in agreement with Arabs!



'Time to reach out to the other': PM Imran urges Muslim leaders to take a stand against rising Islamophobia Says statements by Western countries' leaders and incidents of blasphemy lead to marginalisation and radicalisation.

This is the time to unite. No doubt. The Westerners are up in arms as our PM Imran Khan has sent a letter to Islamic nations to coordinate efforts to boycott French goods.